In a recent meeting at the Jefferson Clubhouse, the Jefferson Lions Club had as their guest speaker Sherri Ring, who is employed at Jackson EMC. Sherri presented a program on wood carving.
She explained how she got started in wood carving several years ago when she received a wooden shoe as a gift. She said that she decided that she could make a matching wooden shoe. Six years later she completed the shoe, and she showed both shoes to the club.
Sherri's husband, Tom Ring, supplies her with pieces of wood; and, depending on the size and shape of those pieces, she determines what she will make.
Sherri has her own workshop, where both she and her daughter have a desk.
Sherri showed several of her designs. In addition to the shoe, she showed a large bowl and several spoons, and she explained the tools she uses--a straight line, a curved knife, and adze, among others.
Sherrie said that the secret is to cut as much as you can and then lightly sand it. The pieces are usually finished with mineral oil or beeswax.
You can follow Sherri on Instagram at ringsworkshop.
