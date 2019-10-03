Programs coming up at the Jefferson Public Library include the following:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong- 1:00
•Oct 2: Knitters @ Noon
•Oct 5: Family Story Time at 10:30- Miss Tami will join us for stories and songs designed for preschool and younger.
•Oct 7: YA: Monga Monday—5:20
•Oct 8: DIY Halloween Decorations—4:00
•Oct 9: Book Club at 1:00- The Pecan Man by Cassie Dandridge Selleck
•Oct 12: Lego Day-all day
For more information about programs check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
New books at the library include Emma Donoghue’s "Akin," Vince Flynn’s "Lethal Agent," Alice Hoffman’s "The World That We Knew," G.A. McKevett’s "Murder in the Corn Maze" and Ann Patchett’s "The Dutch House."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.