It's prom-time for area high schools.
EJCHS
The East Jackson Comprehensive High School prom will be held at White Fox Cottage on Friday, April 21, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
CHS
The Commerce High School prom will be held on Friday, April 29, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Athens Country Club.
JCCHS
The Jackson County Comprehensive High School prom will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the new Braselton Civic Center from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
JHS
The Jefferson High School prom will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education.
