Someone broke into a Tanger Outlet store recently, nearly wiping out the entire inventory.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the burglary at the Sunglass Hut store on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, on March 12.
Someone had broken into the store, causing around $700 worth of damage to the door lock and dry wall. The suspects had taken almost all of the store's inventory, around 2,500 pairs of sunglasses. They also reportedly took $960 from the cash register.
The suspects also damaged the store's security cameras.
A store employee said the incident was almost identical to another incident that had happened two years prior. They estimated the theft and damages to total $100,000.
Woman shot in knee while sitting outside residence
A woman was recently taken to the hospital after she was shot in the knee at a Maysville residence.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the report of suspicious activity on Silver Dollar Rd. A hospital nurse reported they were treating a woman with a gunshot wound to the knee.
The nurse said it looked like a small hole, possibly from a BB gun, but said she didn't know much about guns.
The victim told deputies she was sitting by a well on her property when she heard what sounded like a .22 gunshot before feeling an impact on her knee, according to the JCSO report. No one was with her and didn't know who shot her. She thought the incident was accidental and was unsure if her neighbors regularly shoot since she was new to the area.
A family member also heard the gunshot.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Maysville Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal dispute.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student reportedly had an issue with a teacher.
- civil matter on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a man reported an issue with a plumbing company after repairs were made.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where two people had a dispute and one wanted the other to leave.
- information at a Cleveland location where a Commerce man reported his ex-wife spanked their child and cursed at her.
- juvenile issue on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported issues regarding a juvenile's behavior.
- theft by receiving stolen property on Richard Bridges Rd. where deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle. A woman at the residence said her boyfriend had purchased the motorcycle.
- suspicious activity and loitering or prowling on Barber Rd. where a man reported a young man was in his driveway asking for a ride. The man also reportedly looked into and around a camper.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man parked on the side of the road while hiking.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someoen reportedly took at least 50 shirts from Hanes.
- suspicious activity on Hawks Nest Rd. where deputies were called after a juvenile told his girlfriend that he drank a container of bleach. The juvenile fled when he saw deputies and they said he didn't appear to be in distress.
- terroristic threats and acts and battery on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after an encounter with a man. She said the man had called her numerous derogatory names, threatened her and had thrown her down and beat her face until she blacked out. He reportedly continued calling her names and damaged her phone.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took 72 shorts from American Eagle Outfitters.
- animal complaint on Berea Rd. where cows were in the roadway.
- dispute on Maysville Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman wanted to leave the residence.
- civil matter and 911 hangup on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman said someone took her bike and wouldn't return it until she paid a $20 storage fee.
- damage to property on I-85 North where a bumper fell off a truck and damaged another vehicle.
- theft by deception on Ruby Ln. where a man reported he didn't receive payment for a phone he sold online.
- welfare check on White Hill School Rd. where a deputy entered a residence to check on an elderly woman at her family's request. She was asleep and hadn't heard the phone or knocking.
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where there was an altercation between two students.
- civil matter and custody dispute on Hwy. 82 Spur where an ongoing custody issue was reported.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- financial transaction card fraud on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said someone used her account to put money on a gift card.
- lost/found item on Hoods Mill Rd. where a watch was missing.
- information on Old Ginn Rd. where a woman suspected a family member was staying at a home while the homeowner was in a nursing home.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an altercation between two students at East Jackson Middle School.
- litter on Hwy. 82 N where someone reported syringes were scattered near the road.
- criminal damage to property on Dan Waters Rd. where a man reported someone cut electrical wires and about 60-feet of wire was missing.
GILLSVILLE
- identity fraud on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman reported someone hacked into her Walmart account and made a purchase.
- dispute on Fountain Dr. where a man reported his father was drunk and making threats, but he left the scene before officers arrived.
JEFFERSON
- dispute on Hwy. 82 S where two men had a fight, but left before officers arrived.
- hit and run and failure to maintain lane on Jefferson Ridge Rd. where a woman said a truck ran her off the roadway, but they still struck. The driver of the truck left the scene.
- welfare check on Tysor Ct. where officers checked on two juveniles and their mother, who were OK.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where a man said he was contacted by a lawyer, claiming he'd been in a wreck, but the man was at work when the wreck occurred.
- information on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where deputies were called for a juvenile issue.
- dispute on Sandstone Trail where a couple argued and it reportedly turned physical. The man said the woman slapped him. The woman denied that and said the two pushed one another.
- theft by taking on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said her cell phone was stolen.
- theft by taking on Buroak Dr. where a man said someone stole a tag from a trailer.
- damage to a vehicle on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported his vehicle was struck while he was working.
- damage to property on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman reported her mailbox was missing.
- dispute on Anglin Rd. where two people argued and one of them wanted the other to leave.
- driving while license is suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign on Storey Ln. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where two people were transported after a wrong-way driver accident.
- welfare check on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman left her children at home and asked her landlord to watch them while she was gone for over an hour.
- custody dispute on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman said her husband didn't show up to retrieve their children for visitation.
- suspicious activity on Rachel View Ct. where someone reported three juveniles were walking up to houses and checking the door knobs.
- terroristic threats and acts and simple battery-family violence on Lewis Roberts Rd. where a man was arrested after he reportedly waved a pistol around and slapped a woman while she was trying to move out. He also reportedly threatened to shoot her and himself if police were called. He also threatened to shoot another man who was trying to intervene. When officers arrived, the man told them to shoot him. He reportedly appeared as though he wanted to reach for a weapon, but ultimately got on his knees and was detained. The man did not have any weapons on him, but deputies found two firearms nearby.
- information on Hwy. 82 S where someone reported trash was dumped on the side of the road.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop following a field sobriety test.
- agency assist on Harold Phillips Rd. where deputies stood by while a deputy coroner did a follow-up.
- recovered stolen property on Athens Hwy. where a man said a vehicle he'd reported stolen had been returned.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman with a medical history was found unresponsive.
- violation of oath by a public officer on Jackson Pkwy. where a woman made a report with the sheriff's office.
- custody dispute on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman reported her ex didn't take their daughter to school.
- criminal trespass on Barber Rd. where a man entered a property and may have taken an item.
- burglary on Ramblers Inn Rd. where it appeared someone had entered a residence, but deputies weren't able to make contact with the landowner.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where a woman said she saw someone on her doorbell camera trying to enter her residence.
- information on Creek Nation Rd. where a vehicle left the roadway and went through a barbed wire fence. The driver wasn't injured.
- agency assist on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a man was taken to the hospital after an outburst.
- suicide threats on Wellford Ave. where a woman was taken to the hospital after reportedly taking an unknown amount of pills.
- suicide threats on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman wanted to go to the hospital, but later changed her mind.
- missing person on Jefferson River Rd. where a man went missing, but was later picked up by a family member.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a Jackson County School System employee reported green leafy substance was found on the ground at the bus shop.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Indian Trail Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a driveway.
- damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a delivery driver struck a fence and gate, causing damage.
- missing person on Jefferson River Rd. where a man was reported missing and was last seen in a tan/gold Chevrolet Silverado.
- juvenile issue on Saddle Creek Dr. where a juvenile got upset about his phone being taken away and reportedly tried to get out of the house through a window. The juvenile was reportedly screaming, but the family declined having him transported and said they were meeting with a doctor the following day.
- identity fraud on Storey Ln. where a man reported a forged check.
- hit and run on I-85 where a man reported a vehicle struck the mirror on his vehicle.
- civil matter on Lee St. where someone reported a man was hiding a vehicle so it wouldn't be repossessed.
- juvenile issue on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported kids bullied her child on the bus.
- agency assist on Whitney Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he suspected someone had been changing his pills.
- dispute on Hogans Mill Ct. No details were provided.
- welfare check on Woodbriar Dr. where officers checked on a juvenile after she said a family member dragged her and hit her. The juvenile went to stay the night somewhere else.
- harassing communications on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a woman harassed him and asked for money.
- information on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man reported his wallet was stolen.
- damage to a vehicle on Storey Ln. where deputies were called for a single-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle. The driver was treated for injuries on the scene and the motorcycle was towed.
- information on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported someoen tried to enter his vehicle.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist and warrant service on Boone Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- deposit account fraud on Owens Rd. where a woman reported someone took thousands of dollars from her savings account.
- agency assist on Unity Church Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after possible taking too many pills.
- suspicious activity on Unity Church Rd. where someone heard a loud explosion.
- interference with 911 call and unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Jackson Woods Rd. where a man was arrested after someone reported he was yelling in a residence and wouldn't leave. He also reportedly cursed and yelled at a 911 dispatcher. The man was also given a criminal trespass warning.
- suspicious activity and transport on Jackson Woods Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and deputies spoke with hospital staff about her unsuitable living conditions. Deputies requested the incident be forwarded to adult protective services.
- theft by taking on Boone Rd. where a UTV was taken.
- information on Panhandle Cir. where a woman reported a man was harassing her.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where a man reported a cell phone fell off a car and was tracked to a Hwy. 82 Spur location.
- theft by taking on Wheeler Creek Rd. where a man said someone took a utility trailer.
- dispute on Hillside Way where a woman said a vehicle followed her closely and ran her off the road when they passed her.
NICHOLSON
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a man said someone was speeding and said he had to run out of the road to avoid getting hit or splashed with water. The complainant said he raised his hands at the speeding vehicle and the driver reportedly slammed on his brakes and confronted him.
- suspicious activity on Chandler Bridge Rd. where someone reported a man had run through their yard.
- simple assault and disorderly conduct on Lakeview Dr. where a rec baseball coach said he turned a player's helmet and told him to pay attention to what was going on in the game and the player's father confronted him. The father reportedly told the man to keep his hands off his "f--king son" and that he was going to "beat his a--."
- agency assist on Cooper Farm Rd. where deputies were called for a single-vehicle wreck involving a propane truck on its side.
- damage to property on Brockton Rd. where a man said someone drove into a wire he'd been using as a gate.
- juvenile issue and missing person on Harbow Ln. where a teenager was reported missing, but was later found.
- dispute and civil matter on Hawks Ct. where people argued over a living situation.
- aggressive driving on Hwy. 441 where a man said another driver brake-checked him and almost hit him when he pulled into a store parking lot. He said the other driver also approached him and yelled at him at one point during the encounter.
- dispute and warrant service on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he had locked himself in his room and was punching things.
- criminal trespass on Memorial Dr. where one person was given a criminal trespass warning after an ongoing dispute with a neighbor.
- mental person on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a mobile crisis unit did a mental evaluation on a man.
- agency assist on Woodpecker Ln. where a man said he felt like snakes were crawling under his clothes after he took methamphetamine days prior.
- dispute on Hawks Ct. where multiple people had a dispute after someone was given an eviction notice.
- criminal trespass on Memorial Dr. where two people were given a criminal trespass warning after an ongoing dispute with neighbors.
- suspicious activity on Hawks Ct. where a woman found messages from a youth pastor on her 15-year-old son's social media. When she got the male to call her son's phone, he immediately hung up and blocked her.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Stapler Bridges Rd. where a man was found dead.
- dispute on Lakeview Dr. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning.
- information on Steeple Chase Rd. where a man reported the county tag department notified him that a vehicle he'd purchased had been reported stolen.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man and woman argued.
- dispute on Ridgewood Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man wouldn't allow her to take their child.
- dispute on Main St. where two people argued and both claimed the other had been physical with them.
- dispute and unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Main St. where a woman said she was being held hostage. A man and a roommate denied that and one of them said the woman had a history of schizophrenia and was supposed to be taking medication.
- agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- simple battery-family violence on Main St. where a woman was arrested after reportedly hitting a man with a stick. The woman said she did so because he had hit her.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where a man said someone hit his truck in his driveway and knocked over a statue.
- dispute on Sierra Way where a man said family members were arguing and his grandson took his phone to keep him from calling 911 so they could try to mediate the situation without law enforcement.
- dispute on Pleasant Hills Dr. where a woman reported a man wouldn't leave her residence.
- arson-third degree on Pleasant Hills Dr. where a man found his truck was on fire and smelled of gasoline that could have been used to set the fire.
- battery on Lamar Ln. where a man reported a coworker pulled some of his hair out and hit him in the back of the head with his fist. The man also reportedly threatened to hit the complainant with a metal object.
- custody dispute on William Freeman Rd. where a woman reported her boyfriend and his family wouldn't let her have her children.
- civil matter on Forrest Lake Rd. where a woman said she allowed her daughter to take a vehicle, but the daughter stopped making payments on it and didn't pay for insurance. The daughter also reportedly got a traffic ticket while using the vehicle. She also reportedly refused to return the car.
- welfare check on Ridgewood Dr. where a woman wanted officers to check on her husband after she couldn't get in touch with him. A family member said the man was fine.
- missing person on Forest Lake Rd. where a woman reported she hadn't heard from her father. He was found walking down the road and was OK.
- agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- battery on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman reportedly yelled at another woman and punched her multiple times, possibly using brass knuckles.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on Archer Grove Rd. where a man said his ex-girlfriend took appliances from his residence. The woman was ultimately arrested for an outstanding warrant.
- agency assist on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a man was taken to the hospital after eating mushrooms.
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a woman noticed damage to her vehicle in a parking lot.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where a man said someone took multiple non-working appliances, a racing wheel and a tire.
- agency assist on Muscadine Trail where deputies were called for a missing elderly man.
- dispute and disorderly conduct on Marie Ct. where a man was arrested after yelling and using vulgarities repeatedly during a domestic dispute call. The incident occurred in front of juveniles.
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a vehicle backed into another.
- suspicious activity on Crooked Creek Village where someone reported possible squatters in a trailer, but no one was found.
- theft by shoplifting on Commerce Rd. where someone tried to steal a blanket from a store.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Savage Rd. where a woman said she bought her father a phone, but he didn't pay his share of the bill as agreed upon.
- suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. where two people were fishing.
- theft by taking on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where someone took mail.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported someone broke into his house and took multiple items.
WEST JACKSON
•death investigation (non-murder) on River Chase where a man died after being found under a vehicle, according to a report. The deceased man was identified as William Dedmon. Dedmon was already pronounced deceased by paramedics prior to a deputy’s arrival, according to the report. Dedmon was reportedly found under the front of the vehicle. According to the report, a man said he saw Dedmon attempt to get his lawnmower out of a ditch off his driveway. The witness said he walked his dog up the road and when he returned 30 minutes later he saw Dedmon under the vehicle.
•harassing communications on Pocket Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend has texted her “about 1,000 times” and called repeatedly since their breakup in January. She said she blocked his number and blocked him from her social media accounts, but he still contacts her from multiple numbers.
•information on Guy Maddox Rd. where neighbors were reportedly heard yelling.
•recovered property on Curk Roberts Rd. at Viper Lane where a stolen Hyundai sedan was reportedly found on the shoulder of Viper Lane, near the wood line. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from a dealership in Hall County.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly yelled at her son from the roadway. The woman had been previously barred from the complainant’s property.
•death investigation (non-murder) on New Cut Rd. where a man, who’d had a quadruple bypass weeks earlier and was dealing with medical issues, passed away, according to a report.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly entered a home and struck a female and broke several windows at the residence.
•expired registration and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly pulled over for the violations. The woman was administered a field sobriety evaluation, which she passed, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man and his wife reportedly got into a verbal disagreement over his drinking.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a man said his sister was yelling, making noises and preventing him from sleeping. The man said he suspects his sister is on drugs.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where someone reportedly spray painted a ring camera at a storage business. An employee said the incident could be related to the businesses locking up three units rented by a customer for non-payment. The employee believes this individual broke into the back of his storage units and took his property, according to the incident report.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man reportedly got into an argument with another man over a lawnmower.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a man said a woman beat on his camper door and threatened to beat him up. According to the man, the woman had “been acting crazy all day.” He reportedly told her to go to sleep in the shed next to the camper and they would talk in the morning. The woman reportedly fled the scene after law enforcement was called.
•missing person on Skelton Rd. where a man and woman said their 15-year-old daughter had not returned home, and they had not talked to her in two days. The juvenile was listed on the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student reportedly required medical services.
•hit-and-run on I-85 North where a woman said the driver of a tractor trailer struck her vehicle’s door while shifting lanes. She said the driver continued over into her lane and pushed her vehicle onto the shoulder of the interstate and then drove north without stopping.
•damage to property on Stone Creek Dr. where a man said semi-truck drivers have been driving through his yard and honking their horns. The man’s grass was damaged and tire marks were visible, according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where a man said three of his employees hadn’t reported for work in two days and still had two of his chainsaws and a weed eater. He said one employee refused to return the items, while the other two would not return his calls.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a school official said he received an email from a parent regarding a “potential threat to the general safety of his school.”
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 at Thornhill Dr. to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. One driver, whose legs were reportedly pinned under the dashboard, had to be extracted from his vehicle and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where man said someone attempted to open his PayPal account.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 60 where a tractor trailer driver reportedly struck two vehicles at the intersection and did not stop.
•damage to property on Penny Lane where a man said someone struck his mailbox and left the scene.
