Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called for a report of burglary-second degree at the T-Mobile tower on Mary Collier Rd.
The complainant said that when he and his team arrived at the location, they noticed someone had broken into the fence by cutting the padlock.
Someone stole about 80 meters of hybrid cable, valued at approximately $10,000.
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO included:
ARCADE
- 911 hangup where a store employee reported a woman yelled in a store and hit a piece of plexiglass.
JEFFERSON
- possession of MDMA (ecstasy); possession of Schedule I drugs; possession of methamphetamine; and taillight violation where two people were arrested during a traffic stop.
- juvenile issue on John Elder Cir. where a juvenile got upset and reportedly hit his mother and banged on a door.
- theft by taking and criminal trespass on Carruth Rd. where someone took a chainsaw.
- financial transaction card theft on Hwy. 82 S where a man suspected two people took someone's debit card and used it.
- information on Indian Creek Dr. where a woman reported her son had been stealing money from her account, but the son said he was using the money to pay her share of the rent.
- juvenile issue on Oak Hill Rd. where a man reported a 17-year-old had been kicked out of his house and had to sleep in his car.
- suspicious activity on Palmer Ct. where a man reported a vehicle was parked near his driveway.
- dispute on Hwy. 82 S where a man reported a dog attacked his father's dog. He also said he was bit while separating the dogs.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and speeding on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Pkwy. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a vehicle was parked and missing two tires and a vent window.
- agency assist on B. Whitfield Rd. where deputies were asked to locate a missing juvenile. The juvenile said she was being verbally abused at home and that her parents also hit her.
- suspicious activity on Sandstone Tr. where someone reported a man who was sitting in his vehicle listening to music.
- agency assist on Harris Ln. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after he was found unresponsive.
- theft by receiving stolen property on Possum Creek Rd. where a man was arrested after stealing a tractor trailer.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported his neighbor was upset with construction. He reportedly walks to the property line and stares at the owners.
- information on Woodbriar Dr. where a man said someone contacted him, claiming to work for a law/document delivery services group and asked him to pay $21,000.
- obstruction of officers on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested after a woman said he refused to leave a residence. At one point, the man reportedly tensed up and appeared to be in a fighting stance toward a Jefferson police officer. The officer took him to the ground, but the man continued to try to break free.
- theft by taking and lost/found item on Storey Porter Rd. where a man reported someone swapped a license plate on his vehicle.
- information on April Ln. where a worker with a roofing company went to a residence to ask the owners if they wanted their roof looked at.
- welfare check on Athens Rd. where officers checked on a woman who hadn't retrieved packages from her porch. The woman was OK.
- driving without a license on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to a vehicle on B. Whitfield Rd. where someone reported a hole (possibly a bullet hole) on a vehicle.
- theft by taking on Bill Wright Rd. where a man reported a stolen tractor.
- theft by conversion on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported he paid someone to build a racecar, but they didn't complete the work.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 W where a man said a basket fell out of a truck and his vehicle struck it.
- criminal trespass on Terrell Ln. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after she was found at a location she didn't have permission to be at.
- threats on Traditions Way where a man reported a confrontation with a driver who reportedly threatened him.
COMMERCE
- accident with deer and insurance violation on Waterworks Rd. where a woman was cited for no insurance after she struck a deer.
- warrant service and driving while license is suspended or revoked on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Westwood Rd. where a woman saw a window was open on her residence.
- overdue motorist on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man refused to return a vehicle he borrowed.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where a vehicle struck glass in the roadway, causing damage.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies picked up a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- information on Dennis Dr. where a woman wanted deputies to deliver a message.
- suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where deputies saw an open apartment door.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and registration/license plate violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman said her cell phone was stolen.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported her vehicle had a dent in it.
- suspicious activity on Old Airport Rd. where officers saw a door was open at a church while responding to call about a woman standing in the road.
- civil matter on Mitchell Rd. where family members argued over a trust.
- animal complaint on Erastus Church Rd. where a man said two dogs chased his goats and killed his chickens.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was given a warning during a traffic stop.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took several clothing items from The Children's Place.
- information on Stark St. where a man turned over firearms as part of his bond arrangement.
- agency assist on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident. A juvenile reportedly had a head injury from the wreck.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took sweatpants from the Tommy Hilfiger store.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a deputy retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
GILLSVILLE
- custody dispute on Silverwood Dr. where a woman thought there may be a confrontation when she tried to retrieve her child from her parents.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a woman and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument.
- animal complaint on Beacon Dr. where a dog bit an 8-year-old boy.
- suicide threats on Pinetree Cir. where a woman was taking to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after cutting her wrist.
- recovered stolen property on Unity Church Rd. where a woman located her vehicle, which had been reported stolen. The vehicle had been damaged.
- information on Hickory Way where someone reported their roommate brought a friend over, but they had a no-contact order on the friend.
- welfare check on Green Hill Ct. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- theft by taking on Grand Hickory Way where a man said someone took his hunting knife.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said someone keeps revving their engine near his house. He said someone also came into his yard and shined a flashlight in his window.
- welfare check on Green Hill Ct. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
NICHOLSON
- possible overdose on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after she was found unresponsive. Paramedics also used Narcan on the woman, causing her to become alert.
- criminal trespass on Ed Bennett Rd. where a man said he chased another man off his property.
- juvenile issue on Kesler Rd. where a man suspected his stepson had been smoking marijuana.
- insurance violation on Station Dr. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- terroristic threats and acts on Kesler Rd. where a real estate agent called someone about an application and the person said they would "hunt you down and skin you, then kill you."
- civil matter on Hwy. 441 S where a woman reported shop keys were missing.
- transport; juvenile issue; and harassing communications on Kesler Rd. where a mobile crisis unit was called for a juvenile and the juvenile was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. A woman on the scene also said someone had threatened her.
- harassing communications on G. W. Wilson Rd. where a woman reported someone contacted her about a deceased family member.
- death investigation (non-murder) on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was found dead after experiencing nausea and vomiting.
- unruly juvenile on Kesler Rd. No details were provided.
- possession of a handgun by someone under 18 years old and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 where a teenager was arrested during a traffic stop after they discovered a firearm. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
NORTH JACKSON
- theft by taking on Lanier Rd. where a woman reported her vehicle was missing, possibly taken by a family member.
- dispute on Hwy. 129 where a mother and daughter argued.
- noise complaint on Hwy. 129 S where a woman reported loud music.
- information on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a man reported a reckless driver.
- suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a woman reported her husband was sitting in the vehicle shaking and listening to loud music. She suspected he had been using methamphetamine.
- juvenile issue on Hwy. 60 where a juvenile said his mother's boyfriend choked him. The man denied it and said he had restrained the juvenile because he was "flailing" and he wanted to prevent him from hurting anyone.
- dispute on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was transported to the hospital after getting upset and "tearing the house apart."
- suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a man thought his neighbors were shooting electrical beams at his camper, making his heart vibrate.
SOUTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 334 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a three-vehicle wreck involving a cow.
- threats on Dotson Rd. where a woman reported a man said she needed to pay for a dog she attempted to purchase online and that he knew her address if she didn't pay.
- information on Commerce Rd. where someone attempted to use a fake ID.
- suspicious activity and damage to property on Mary Collier Rd. where a lock had been cut on a gate and a fence was cut.
- entering auto on Commerce Rd. where someone took a phone from a car.
- criminal trespass on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported someone tried to break into his house.
- dispute on Moore Rd. where two men argued.
- civil matter on Fuller Rd. where a man reported another man returned to a trailer, but hadn't paid his rent.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man reported his neighbor had been stopping in their shared driveway.
- suspicious activity on Nowhere Rd. where a woman heard noises coming from under her house. She said heard a generator running under the house and said she could hear people talking. She told deputies she thought it was her ex-husband and said he is in a cult.
- damage to property on Wages Bridge Rd. where a man said his camper was burned.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said a man wouldn't move his vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on Moore Ct. where a woman reported her tires were flattened.
- suspicious activity on Ashley Ln. where a woman reported someone tried to take her cat, but he left when she called 911.
- information on Hwy. 330 where a deputy told a man and woman to stay out of the roadway.
- information on Hwy. 330 where a woman said a homeless family member started a fire in her yard.
- warrant service and transport on Hwy. 129 where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
WEST JACKSON
•information on Ward Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend possibly accessed her bank information.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Skelton Rd. where a man, who reportedly had contracted COVID-19 and suffered from other medical issues, passed away.
•animal complaint on Stoneview Dr. where a barking dog was reported in the area.
•dispute on West Broad St. where a woman said her brother was hit by a man while his vehicle was being repossessed. The man involved in the reported incident said he did not hit the complainant’s brother but pushed him to prevent him from taking the keys out of the ignition.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where juveniles were seen climbing on the roof of an auto parts store. No juveniles were seen on the roof when a deputy arrived.
•theft on Summer Hill Dr. where a woman said an espresso machine she ordered was stolen. She said FedEx reported that the machine was delivered to her residence, but she said she did not receive it.
•simple battery on Sam Freeman Rd. where a homeless man said another man chased him with a stick and hit him on his right arm. The man said the alleged attack came after he’d borrowed a cell phone from a resident on Sam Freeman Rd. Following the phone call, the man said the alleged attacker arrived at the residence and assaulted him “for no reason.” The resident who allowed the complainant to use the cell phone said he did not witness an attack. He also said the complainant had slept on his porch for three nights and wanted him barred from his property.
•simple battery on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said another man grabbed his coat and “jacked him up” during an argument over money owed. This reportedly occurred after the complainant said profanity was directed at him and slurs were made regarding his height. The complainant said he would seek medical attention at a hospital for neck pain.
•theft on Walnut River Trail where a woman reported having video footage and photos showing a man drive up to one of her construction sites and steal 38 pieces of lumber. She said the man also attempted to steal plumbing equipment.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a homeless man who had reportedly overdosed was dropped off to fire and rescue personnel. He was later transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Duck Rd. where a woman said her government-issued phone had been “hijacked.” She said the phone was being used by someone to send text messages and create social media accounts.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Ave. where a woman at a senior-living apartment said a male used a key in an attempt to enter her unit. The woman said a neighbor reported a similar incident. The woman said she was told the male was the son of a resident and a “troublemaker.” The woman also said she suspected the male was high or intoxicated and had mistakenly attempted to enter her apartment.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a counselor reported that a student was being bullied.
