A 4-year-old boy recently sustained a gunshot wound in the leg at a Jefferson residence, according to a report.
The incident occurred at a residence on Whitney Rd. while the child was inside the home and three adults were outside the residence.
The boy’s father said he followed the child inside after the boy had been playing outside of the home. The man said he saw the boy playing in the laundry room, so he went back outside. Less than a minute later, he reported hearing a gun shot and ran inside to find that the 4-year-old with a gunshot wound in the leg.
A 9mm handgun was at the scene, according to the report.
The boy’s father scooped up the child, wrapped a t-shirt around him and took him to the Jackson Trail Fire Department, where fire personnel wrapped the boy’s leg and waited on an ambulance.
A witness, who was on the front porch during the incident, also said the boy came inside from playing and then heard the sound of a gun shot. The witness said he and the boy’s mother and father all rushed into the home to see that the child had shot himself in the leg. The witness said the incident was accidental.
The boy’s father said he usually keeps the firearm in or on top of a tall gun safe in the master bedroom or in his beside table drawer, but was not certain where the firearm was located at the time of the incident.
The child was taken by ambulance to Eggleston Hospital. He has since been released and is said to be "doing fine," according to the JCSO.
