An 84-year-old man was arrested last week after reportedly grabbing a woman around the waist and grabbing her breasts at the county trash compactor site
Carl Edward Mann, 2328 Hwy. 82 Statham, was booked on misdemeanor charges of sexual battery by county law enforcement at the site on New Kings Bridge Rd.
According to the incident report, the woman said Mann, whom she said works at the trash compactor site, waved at her and then grabbed her around the waist and attempted to hug her. She said he then grabbed her breasts.
The woman said she pushed him away and told him, “that’s not right” and left the scene.
An investigator met with the woman at South Jackson Elementary School to take a statement from her. Both a deputy and the investigator then went to the trash compactor site and spoke with Mann, who admitted to touching the woman. He was then handcuffed and arrested.
The woman said she intends to prosecute Mann.
Others arrested recently in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•John Brian Gower, 36, 291 Jims Ln., Nicholson — criminal trespass.
•Ryderrick Quintinezz Grier, 27, 115 Arlington Ln., Commerce — terroristic threats and acts.
•Halley Dawn Guenther, 26, 3425 Atlanta Hwy., Athens — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, tag light requirement, tampering with evidence.
•Jason Brandon Howard, 24, 478 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton – three counts of terroristic threats and acts, two counts of aggravated assault, arson, reckless conduct, simple assault.
•Ramon Hull III, 34, 567 Eagles Crest Village, Roswell — two counts of theft by receiving stolen property; giving false name, address or birthday to a law enforcement officer; instructional permit or temporary license violation; held for another agency.
•Alan Marshal Stone, 20, 46 Myrtle St., Gainesville — theft by taking.
•Carlando Vermond Carson, 46, 1164 Washington St., Jefferson — driving with a suspended license.
•William Gary Duncan, 27, 1880 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; held for another agency.
•Kagan Jake Sheriff, 19, 90 Ridgeland Rd., Eastonallee — racing on highways or streets, tire violation.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson — theft by taking.
•Charles William Webb Jr., 29, 4136 Meadow Point Dr., Gillsville — racing on highways or streets, tire violation.
•Steven Ray Stokes, 39, 65 Cane Creek, Jefferson — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements, probation violation.
•Demarkio Wise, 41, 882 Reese St., Athens – burglary, criminal trespass, theft by taking, held for another agency.
•Marquice Fayezon Gillespie, 28, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — simple battery, probation violation.
•Breana Crystal White, 27, 241 Pinehurst Rd., Lavonia — failure to appear, identity fraud.
•Michael Thomas Bentley, 34, 307 West Merrill St., Thomasville — probation violation.
•Jason Wade Tyler Galaza, 23, 442 Blvd. Apt. 5, Gainesville — theft by receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, tail light violation, held for another agency.
•Eddie Lamar Gerrells, 43, Cora Ln., Maysville — theft by receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, failure to display tag.
•Cameron Alexander Gregory, 22, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — parole violation.
•Marcus Lyle Hathcock, 34, 98 Sears Dr., Comer – driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine.
•Sereko Raytron Johnson, 42, 219 Frederick Dr., Athens — probation violation.
•Aletha Lee Mullinax, 31, 3614 Hwy. 72, Carlton — possession of methamphetamine.
•Tyler Harold Craver, 28, 168 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — held for another agency.
ARCADE PD
•Joanna Lee Hall, 36, 338 Hightower Trail, Jefferson — held for another agency.
•Destiny Lord, 25, 19 Sulpher Springs Dr., Winterville — driving with a suspended license; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; theft by receiving stolen property.
•Markous James Martin, 24, 330 Cavalier Rd., Athens — driving with a suspended license, operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
BRASELTON PD
•Chaz Denzel Jackson, 28, 1055 Huntington Place Cir., Lithonia — held for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Melissa Jean Cherry, 41, 1200 Pipers Landing, Virginia Beach, Va. — theft by bringing stolen property in to the state, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (diazepam), possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), driving without a license.
•Paulette Alyce Willis, 48, 330 West Brambleton, Norfolk, Va. — possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), drugs not in original container.
•Hayden Cito Fermine, 57, 1501 Cloverdale Dr., Marietta – no insurance, display of license plate violation, use of plate with intent to conceal, held for another agency.
•Saulo Marquez Gonzalez, 28, 395 New Hope Rd., Canon — driving without a license, following too closely.
•Edward Dwayne Hedrick, 40, 102 Hinkle St., Thomasville, N.C. – theft by receiving stolen property, open container.
•Felicia Lynn Laws Ali, 33, 112 West Etta Lane, Thomasville, N.C. – theft by receiving stolen property.
•Andrew Michael Dinkins, 21, 900 South Broad St., Commerce — criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, simple battery.
GSP
•Paul Julius James, 46, 457 County Rd. 21, Gilbertown, Ala. — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, safety belt violation, texting and driving.
•Joseph Kyle Smith, 25, 462 Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, turning movements.
•Summer Jaclyn Simpson, 36, 505 Roberts Rd., Athens — speeding, driving with a suspended license.
•Randall Jay Barnes, 65, 822 Rouse Cir., Hoschton – driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, license requirement, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, too fast for conditions.
•Pedro De Jesus Estrada, 24, 35 Kerryann Way, Commerce — driving without a license, speeding.
JEFFERSON PD
•David Edward Seagraves, 43, Hwy. 330, Bogart — theft by taking. Seagraves allegedly took a vehicle without permission.
•Malik Tamir Hassan El-Amin, 22, 87 Silverstone Cir., Jefferson — four counts of harassing phone calls.
•Glenn Douglas Bain, 60, 163 Panther Ct., Hoschton – enticing a child for indecent purposes, public indecency.
•Joshua Brandon Knight, 30, 2020 Pilgram Mill Cir., Cumming — speeding, restricted licenses.
•Brittany Nicole Hunter, 31, 2360 West Broad St., Athens — possession of marijuana; Tiera Lenna Mayweather, 22, 3030 Johnson Hale Rd., Statham — possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). Mayweather and Hunter were charged following a dispute at a gas station. Officers searched their vehicle and found less than an ounce of marijuana in a glass jar.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Kenneth Lawrence Moody, 50, 178 Trout Ln., Commerce – public drunkenness.
PENDERGRASS PD
•James Michael Bowden, 33, 544 Glenn Abby Ln., Pendergrass – aggravated assault, battery.
•James Rudolph Cooley, 55, 1141 Walnut Creek Cic., Pendergrass — terroristic threats and acts.
