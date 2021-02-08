A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the report of an abandoned vehicle at New Harmony Baptist Church parking lot, Hwy. 334, Nicholson, on Jan. 31.
The car was found with the key in the driver’s seat and the radio had been removed from the dash and placed in the driver’s seat.
The owner of the car gave the officer the name of the woman who had the vehicle. When the woman was contacted she advised the car had “traded hands” due to drug-related debts.
The car had similarities to a vehicle believed to be involved in the armed robbery and deadly shooting at Dollar General on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, on January 26.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•suspicious activity on Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported hearing sounds in the crawl space of her residence.
•mental person on Hwy. 441 at Old Allen Rd., Commerce.
•dispute on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman was requesting assistance in gathering her belongings.
•assisted Commerce Police Department officers with a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at Polo Ralph Lauren, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a male and female took over $1,200 in merchandise without paying.
•driver’s license suspension service on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Melanie Ln., Commerce, where a lost trailer tag was reported.
•theft by taking on Blacks Creek Church Rd. at Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported the theft of her truck that had broken down at this location.
•juvenile issue on Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce, where a woman advised her daughter was refusing to go to school.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where the principal reported a potential threat had been made.
•information on A.C. Smith Rd., Jefferson, where debris was found in the roadway.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 334 at Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a wreck was reported.
•warrant service on Dry Pond Rd. at Porter Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 334, Commerce, where an elderly driver was having trouble finding her residence because it was dark.
•suspicious activity at a business on Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where a man was standing outside the closed business.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student reported headphones missing.
•juvenile issue on Cain Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his daughter came home from school with some cuts and bruises on her arms.
•suspicious activity on Millstone Dr., Commerce, where a suspicious person was reported outside a residence.
•theft by deception on Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she paid someone to do work on her motor home but the work was never completed.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, simple battery and criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, after a 16-year-old male was found walking on the side of the road at 12:50 a.m.
•assist the Jefferson Police Department with a self-inflicted gunshot wound call on Coopers Hawk Ln., Jefferson.
•theft by taking, aggravated battery – FVA, criminal damage to property, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, battery – FVA and simple battery – FVA at a Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute had taken place and an intoxicated female had left the scene.
•abandoned vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•traffic hazard on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was blocking one lane of travel as the driver was attempting to load a car onto a trailer.
•civil matter on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a man advised a female was refusing to return a boombox radio she had borrowed from him.
•dispute on Windy Holl Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported an argument with her boyfriend and she wanted him to leave.
•information on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had stolen her beer.
•information on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a car was illegally parking in a handicap spot at an apartment complex.
•dispute on Riley Rd., Jefferson, involving two males and a female.
•dispute on Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, involving four individuals who are all related.
•abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway on Hunter Rd. at Carruth Rd., Jefferson.
•assist medical unit on Worley Rd., Jefferson, where a person reportedly was not breathing.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 at Dillon Dr., Jefferson.
•dispute on Parr St., Jefferson, between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where two fictitious checks were reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a van had been parked for several days on the roadside.
•damage to a vehicle on Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, where the driver of a Jackson County School System bus backed into a skid steer.
•welfare check on a female at White Plains Baptist Church, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
•criminal trespass on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman wanted to press charges on her “baby daddy” for the damage to her vehicle.
•warrant service and obstruction of officers on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a possible domestic dispute was taking place with a female being chased around the yard by a male.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•assist the Jackson Trail Fire Department on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a fire truck was stuck in the mud.
•assist an Arcade Police Department officer on Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported.
•warrant service on Elliott Smith Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Logistics Center Pkwy. at Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson, where a tow truck driver was picking up a vehicle.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicle violation and driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration at White Plains Baptist Church, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•recovered stolen property on Isiah Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a hand-held blower on the side of the road.
•information on Hwy. 129 at Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a lost wallet.
•information on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported a physical altercation with her boyfriend as she was driving him to his father’s house.
•juvenile issue on Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her 17-year-old son was in a fit of rage and was punching the walls.
•civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where a fraud incident was reported.
•juvenile issue on Jackson Trail Rd. at Wood Farm, Jefferson, where a juvenile male was causing problems on the school bus.
•assist EMS and a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a hit and run was reported.
•suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she arrived home and found a young male laying in her driveway.
•suspicious activity on Raco Pkwy., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was parked behind a tractor-trailer.
•information at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was backed in under the bridge and was running.
•welfare check on three children on Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, requested by a school counselor.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where an accident was reported.
•information on La Vista Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor had an adult goat inside a medium-sized dog kennel in the backyard.
•aggravated assault on Swann Cir., Jefferson, where a fight was in process and someone had been stabbed.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Tyler Way, Jefferson, where a man reported credit fraud involving his ex-girlfriend.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•animal complaint on Marlow Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where livestock in the roadway was reported.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a canine group was doing training.
•simple assault – FVA on Gaillard Dr., Maysville, where a woman reported her 17-year-old son was threatening her and trying to break her bedroom door down.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a homeless person was seen walking a bicycle down the road.
•information on Beacon Dr., Maysville, where loud music was reported.
•information on Marlow Cir., Maysville.
•suspicious activity at Hurricane Shoals Park on Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a vehicle was found in the parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a woman heard noises in her yard and her dog was continuously barking.
•assist medical unit on Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•welfare check on a female at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson.
•dispute on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, between a property owner and tenant.
•dispute on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, between a 16-year-old juvenile and his mother.
•damage to property on Musket Ct., Nicholson, where a juvenile hit and broke a ceiling fan during an argument with his grandmother.
•mental person on Hunters Ridge Rd. at Musket Ct., Nicholson.
•speeding and DUI – alcohol on Hwy. 441 at Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle on Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle struck a deer.
•damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. at Waterford Cove, Nicholson, where a vehicle hit a deer.
•information on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where loud music was reported.
•animal complaint on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, where a cow was seen in the roadway.
•information on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, where tenants were reportedly drinking and shooting a gun.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service on Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson,
where a stalking order was being served.
•harassing communications on Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson, where a man who had a stalking order served on him had been contacted by the female who had field the order.
•information on Jims Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
•information on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported a traffic hazard at her driveway.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 334 at Seagraves Mill Rd., Nicholson, where a truck was in a ditch.
•dispute on Steeple Chase Dr., Nicholson, between a woman and her ex-husband.
•welfare check on a female at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•theft by conversion of payments for property improvements on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, where a woman reported paying a man for counter tops that were never installed.
•suspicious activity on Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a suspicious car was reported at a residence.
•information on Pace Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was located on private property.
•damage to a vehicle on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported both his and his wife’s vehicles had been scratched with what appeared to be a key.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 334 at Winding Woods Trl., Nicholson, where a vehicle struck a deer.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441 at Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson.
•financial transaction card fraud on Sanford Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported someone used his wife’s credit card to purchase a phone.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suicide threats on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo.
•criminal trespass on Brothers Rd., Pendergrass, where the driver of an SUV was seen on a trail camera trespassing in the complainant’s hay field.
•civil matter on Rapps Ave., Pendergrass, where a man reported his wife took two firearms from the residence and left with their three children.
•suspicious activity on Primrose Ln., Pendergrass, where a man was banging on the window of a residence and yelling.
•harassing communications on Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported being contacted via Facebook Messenger by another woman who believed the complainant was having a relationship with the other woman’s husband.
•assist a Pendergrass Police Department officer on Rapps Ave., Pendergrass, where an open door had been found.
•welfare check on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Logistics Ln., Talmo, where a traffic accident was reported.
•accident with a deer on Brooks Rd. at Hwy. 60, Pendergrass.
•animal complaint on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman advised when she opened her door a feral cat ran inside her house.
•theft of services on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported the theft of water.
•simple battery and Department of Family and Children Services referral on Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, where a dispute was reported.
•dispute on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a male and female were reportedly yelling at each other.
•suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Northfolk Dr., where a car was off the side of the roadway.
•printing, executing or negotiating checks knowing check information is in error on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman received a fraudulent check.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•information on Clarence Wages Rd., Athens, where an injured deer was found.
•suicide threats on Moore Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man whose vehicle was having mechanical issues was parked at 12:13 a.m.
•suspicious activity at Crooked Creek Baptist Church, Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a suspicious female was located.
•simple battery – FVA on Timber Ridge Rd., Athens, where a physical domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 129/Hwy. 330, Athens, where a female motorist that wasn’t acting normally was reported.
•information on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a woman requested to have her driver’s license status verified.
•welfare check on a female on Archer Grove School Rd., Athens.
•welfare check on an East Jackson Comprehensive High School student on Crystal Ln., Bogart.
•agency assist on Belle Springs Rd., Athens.
WEST JACKSON
A man was taken to the hospital after he fled from police and wrecked in West Jackson.
A deputy with the JCSO attempted to stop the vehicle on Hwy. 60 at Scenic Falls Dr. on Feb. 3 after the driver passed another car in a no-passing zone and nearly hit the deputy head-on.
The vehicle fled toward Hall County and was "all over the roadway," and reached speeds of 105-miles-per-hour. The driver attempted to pass another vehicle and almost struck another vehicle head-on.
At one point, the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped multiple times and struck another car in a driveway.
The driver tried to get out of the vehicle, but officers closed in on him at gunpoint and he was ultimately detained. He was bleeding and appeared to be going unconscious.
Officers dispatched for EMS, but before they arrived, the driver began gaining consciousness and told the deputy he fled because he had a probation warrant.
He was ultimately taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. His condition was critical, according to the police report.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a syringe, digital scale, empty handgun holster, multiple cell phones and multiple loose compartments throughout.
Officers planned to take out charges against the man for fleeing and attempting to elude; reckless driving; passing in a no passing zone; and failure to maintain lane.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•information on Scenic Falls Blvd. where someone heard gunshots.
•dispute on Traditions Way where two men had an argument after one of them didn't stop at a stop sign while driving a golf cart.
•dispute on Arbor Trace where a juvenile got into an argument with family members.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reported people were walking in the road.
•burglary; criminal trespass; and theft on Ednaville Rd. where someone broke into a garage building and took tools/equipment.
•information on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported a man was riding a four-wheeler on the roadway.
•information on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported damage to their property that was caused by four-wheelers.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a loud four-wheeler.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported her husband had killed her dogs and threatened her, saying "if you keep it up, you will be next."
•theft by taking on Sinclair Cir. where appliances were missing from a construction site.
•terroristic threats and acts on West Jefferson St. where a man said his landlord threatened to shoot him after an argument about rent and repairs.
•information on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man reported his internet cable was cut and a trash can was moved at his house.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her front door was standing open when she returned from work.
•welfare check on Whites Bottom Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Hwy. 53 where a man was found dead after having been sick.
•unlawful sales/purchases; entering auto; turning movements; open container; and failure to stop at a stop sign on Joshua Way. Officers were called after someone saw a male trying to open car doors. They approached a vehicle, which started driving. The driver weaved to the left and right and ran stop signs. Officers stopped the vehicle and found an open container of Chardonnay. Marijuana residue, cigarettes and a pipe were found in the vehicle. A juvenile male was taken to the hospital since he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
•welfare check on Garner Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•identity fraud on Reece Dr. where a woman reported someone opened an account in her name.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a traffic stop. The driver fled in a vehicle during the stop and the GSP performed a precision immobalization technique. The man then fled on foot and was later checked by EMS for injuries. A K9 unit found a large white crystal block (suspected methamphetamine), along with baggies containing suspected meth.
•information on Jackson Meadows Dr. where a man received a ticket for running a red light in New York, but he hadn't been to New York.
