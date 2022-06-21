A man accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to a recent Jackson County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident occurred on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where the man said he accidentally shot himself when he was cleaning the gun.
EMS was treating the man when deputies arrived.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- recovered stolen property on Hwy. 441 where a stolen motorcycle was found.
- animal complaint on I-85 S where a cow was out.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where a woman was arrested for driving under the influence after a single-vehicle wreck.
- dispute on Waterworks Rd. where two people had a verbal argument and one of them reportedly threatened to hit a car.
- sexual battery on Millstone Dr. where a juvenile reported a man had kissed her and touched her inappropriately.
- driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane on Jefferson St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity and animal complaint on Ila Rd. where a man reported dogs were barking constantly.
- suspicious activity on Remington Rd. where someone reported a suspicious truck. The driver said he was told about a job hauling trash.
- hit and run on I-85 S where a man left a vehicle after it ran out of gas. It had damage to it when he returned.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Berea Rd. where a woman with a medical history was found dead.
- damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd. where downed power lines damaged a vehicle.
- agency assist on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found lying in a ditch. He said he'd fallen and that his heart and legs were hurting.
- information on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a family member was receiving mail at an address where they didn't live.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
- harassing communications on Hwy. 334 where a man reported a woman refused to stop contacting him.
- computer theft on Orchard Dr. where a woman said someone contacted her, claiming there was fraudulent activity occurring on her account. She allowed them access to her computer and later determined it was a scam.
JEFFERSON
- welfare check on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where deputies attempted to check on a man, but were unsuccessful.
- agency assist on Athens St. where deputies assisted with a four-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- civil matter on Haggard Rd. where a man wanted people removed from a property.
- agency assist on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman was turned over to a guardian after someone reported she was lying on the side of the road. The woman may have been having mental health issues.
- dispute on Grandview Dr. where a man was reportedly irate and yelling.
- juvenile issue on Links Blvd. where a juvenile left her residence, but was later turned over to her mother.
- dispute on Red Bird Dr. where neighbors argued over a speeding vehicle.
- driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 11 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man wanted a woman to leave a property.
- theft by deception on Sandstone Trail where a man reported a possible lease scam.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported drugs were found in an inmate's property when trying to release it to a family member.
- theft by conversion on Bill Wright Rd. where a man said someone took a company vehicle and didn't return it.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a tire struck a vehicle blew and caused damage to another vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where debris damaged a windshield.
- forgery-third degree on Commerce Rd. where a company reported a fraudulent check.
- civil matter on Buroak Dr. where a woman said she paid someone to do work on a house, but the work wasn't completed.
- harassing communications on Delaperriere Loop where a man reported his ex-wife harassed him.
- agency assist on Whirlaway St. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive.
- disorderly conduct and criminal trespass on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where two people reportedly refused to leave a business after being fired.
- dispute on Bill Wright Rd. where people had a dispute over family matters.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a driver who was having a medical issue. The driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
- simple battery on Rambler Inn Rd. where a woman reported attacked a family member, grabbing his hair and taking him to the ground. The woman fled and when officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the woman's vehicle's description, the driver wrecked and fled.
- no insurance on Athens Hwy. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on County Farm Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly throwing items and grabbing a woman by the arm. He also reportedly broke the woman's nail and pushed her down.
- suicide threats and criminal trespass on Parr St. where two people wanted a man to leave a residence. He also reportedly said he was going to jump in front of a train, but later denied wanting to harm himself.
MAYSVILLE
- missing person on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where a juvenile was reported missing, but was later found.
- agency assist on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck. The driver reportedly had a firm grip on a juvenile and wouldn't let the child go. The woman was later restrained and had to be sedated after fighting rescue personnel. Deputies said the woman appeared to be under the influence.
- dispute on Red Oak Rd. where people had a verbal dispute and one of them reportedly said they were going to get a gun.
- suspicious activity on Chandler Cemetery Rd. where someone reported an abandoned vehicle.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where two people argued over a phone charger.
- information on Unity Church Cir. where a man said he didn't receive a tax refund check and made comments about people coming onto his property and that a motorcycle club was using radio frequencies to watch him.
- welfare check on Unity Church Cir. where officers checked on a man who said his IRS check was stolen.
NICHOLSON
- custody dispute on Broad St. where a man said his ex violated a custody agreement.
- information on Church St. where a man was concerned after someone didn't return his truck.
- mental person on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a man said he felt threatened. The man may have been having a mental issue.
- suspicious activity on Plantation Crossing where a man reportedly looked around a property and said his parents were interested in buying the house, but it wasn't for sale.
- dispute on Memorial Dr. where a man reported a woman followed him after he repossessed her vehicle.
- computer trespass on Hwy. 334 where someone asked a woman to pay for computer security using gift cards.
- battery on Hawks Ct. where a man said another man struck him in the face.
- suicide threats on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a deputies checked on a juvenile who had possibly cut himself. The juvenile was turned over to a family member.
- animal complaint on Old Athens Dr. where someone reported an aggressive dog.
- criminal trespass and unruly juvenile on Hawks Ct. where a teenager reportedly damaged an air conditioning control unit and yelled at a family member. The juvenile denied kicking the air conditioning unit.
- entering auto on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a man said someone took personal record s from his vehicle, along with two knives.
- welfare check on Ivy Creek Dr. where two juveniles were seen in the roadway and were returned to their mother.
- terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass; and theft by taking on Jim David Rd. where a man reported a family member broke a door and stole some of his belongings. The suspect also reportedly made threats on a note, which was stuck onto the door with a knife.
- identity fraud on Old Hwy. 441 S where a woman said she received two credit cards in the mail that she didn't apply for.
- theft by taking on Memorial Dr. where a man said his daughter's boyfriend pawned a go-kart after taking it without permission.
NORTH JACKSON
- theft by conversion on Periwinkle Way where a woman said a family member didn't return her vehicle.
- juvenile issue; contributing to the delinquency, unruliness or deprivation of a minor; driving without a license; and entering or crossing roadway on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a man was cited after letting a 14 year old drive. The juvenile reportedly failed to yield to a vehicle and almost caused a wreck.
- theft by taking on Martin Rd. where a woman said her two dogs were stolen.
- suspicious activity on Belmont Dr. where an elderly man was escorted to his residence.
- vehicle taken without permission on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman said her caretaker took her vehicle and hadn't returned it.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a vehicle struck a wall.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Richmar Rd. where two people had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Marko Dr. where a woman said a cult she used to belong to had been attacking her mind. The woman later made another report, saying people were going to kill her.
- transport and mental person on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where someone was taken to the hospital.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a man reported his wallet was missing.
- juvenile issue on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a juvenile stole a fishing reel.
- dispute on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a surveyor was confronted by a property owner.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a vehicle was seen in a parking lot.
- stalking on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband had driven by her house and called and texted her while cursing.
- information on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported an issue with a neighbor.
- dispute on Commerce Rd. where neighbors had a dispute over property.
- suspicious activity and agency assist on Archer Grove School Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly found lying in the roadway. The man seemed confused according to deputies.
- dispute on Williams Rd. where family members had a verbal argument.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Mallory Rd. where a man was found dead.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Whites Bottom Rd. where a naked man reportedly showed up at a business unaware of how he arrived there. The man said he was in pain, had multiple cuts and requested a medical unit. The man told a deputy that he fell in a river behind Guy Maddox Rd. while walking his dog the previous day and then awoke naked at the business location. He said his clothing and belongings were missing. The man said he had not used drugs or alcohol. Residents at a Guy Maddox Rd. residence, however, told law enforcement that they saw the man high the previous day and said he was a known drug user. They also said they saw him wander naked into the river with this dog.
•information on Jackson Meadows Dr. where a juvenile said she and her mother had been physically and verbally abused by her father.
•theft on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man said his wood splitter, generator and chainsaw were missing. The man said that he suspected that his son and his son’s friend, who is a convicted felon, stole the items. He said he wanted to pursue charges related to the missing wood splitter and generator.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend kicked the door to her residence. He was reportedly attempting to enter the home to retrieve his phone. The woman said she did not have the phone, having thrown it out at a location near Social Circle. The man said he banged on the door forcefully, but did not kick it.
•information on Lauren Marie Dr. where a man asked for his father to be removed from his home. He said his father is an alcoholic and has angry outbursts.
•theft on Old Collins Rd. where a man said he was scammed out of $900 after calling what he thought was a Google support services number. The man said he had received a pop-up alert saying his phone had a virus. The man said he called the number provided and was told by a person claiming to be with support services to download an app to resolve the issue remotely. The app then allowed the person to gain access to his banking information, which the man was told was required to resolve the issue. The man said the person “sounded very professional and knew what he was doing.” The man said the $900 was then taken from his account and sent to another person via Zelle. He will seek to press charges, according to the incident report.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly barred from a gym due to repeated outbursts toward other gym members.
•theft on Emma Circle Rd. where a man said he paid a $400 payment for two car seats but the seller ceased communication with him.
•found item on Davenport Rd. where a backpack with two firearms was located in the middle of the road and returned to the owner.
•theft on Jacob Dr. where a woman said she paid $2,220 as a rental down payment to a person she later learned did not work for the listing company.
•threats on Pointer Ln. where a man and a woman reported that the biological mother of their foster child has threatened them via email and watched their residence from the cul-de-sac outside their home.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where two brothers reportedly got into a fight. One brother said the other called him a derogatory term, while the other said he was punched in the face.
•fraud on Arbor Trace where a woman said she found several unauthorized transactions, totaling $173, on a bank account she shares with her father. She said she suspected her son of the theft. She also said she believes her son took a $50 Visa card from her and possibly took items from the safe in her closet and a storage unit. The woman said that another resident at her home found that she also had unauthorized transactions appear on her account.
