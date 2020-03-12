A Gillsville man charged by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for child molestation in 2019 received more charges recently.
Michael Anthony Maxwell, 46, received an added charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after an image of him engaging in a sexual act with the victim was found on an electronic device belonging to Maxwell.
The electronic device was seized from Maxwell’s home on Turning Leaf Dr. when he was initially arrested for child molestation in August 2019. The incident took place in May 2019 and the victim was a 12-year-old boy. The incident was reported by a family member.
Maxwell has been in the Hall County Jail since being arrested.
