The Commerce Police Department was recently called for the following incidents:
- aggravated assault; battery; simple battery; and harassing communications on Heritage Hills Dr. where a woman reported she and a man had gotten into an argument while traveling in a vehicle. While parked, the man reportedly choked the woman, hit her in the stomach and spit in her face. He also reportedly choked the woman a second time and punched her leg multiple times. The man also reportedly sent text messages afterwards saying he would kill her and that he "should have hit [her] harder."
- criminal trespass; battery; simple battery; and cruelty to children-third degree on Crossing Pl. where someone reported two men forced themselves into an apartment. According to the complainant, the two men hit a man multiple times when he confronted them. The man was ultimately taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for X-rays. Multiple witnesses said the injured man was the one who had started the fight. The incident and police encounter apparently pulled a crowd. Multiple witnesses refused to give their identification.
- theft by taking on Crossing Place where a man said a knife was stolen.
- criminal trespass on Creekdale Dr. where a woman reported her mailbox had been hit.
- warrant executed on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a store employee reported he was asking people for a ride. The man was given a criminal trespass warning at the property.
- entering auto on Willow St. where a man and woman said a vehicle was entered and cash was taken.
- information on Ridgeway Rd. where a woman thought someone had entered her home.
- information on Wood St. where two people said a woman had contacted them, but she wasn't supposed to.
- warrant executed on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where officers went to a business to arrest a man who had a warrant.
- warrant executed on Walnut St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he had left a vehicle and run away.
- identity theft/fraud and theft by taking on Scott St. where a woman said a man closed her bank account and tried to open several loans in her name. She said the man also took her phone and wallet.
- theft by taking on Hospital Rd. where a man said his chainsaw was taken.
- theft by shoplifting on North Elm St. where someone took a sprayer and mop set.
- no insurance on N. Broad St. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
