A man driving a truck told an Arcade police officer that he was harassed by a man driving a car on Athens Hwy. last week.
The man accused the other motorist of aggressive driving, saying he “brake-checked” him, then refused to let him pass, speeding up as the he attempted to go around him in the other lane.
The other motorist denied those accusations, and contended that complainant was actually driving aggressively. He alleged that the man followed hm so closely that he couldn’t see the man’s front bumper in the rear view mirror. He said he turned on his hazard lights during the incident.
Other incidents reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•animal control nuisance on Valley Dr. where an officer removed a snake from a back patio.
•agency assist on Athens Hwy. were an officer responded, along with Jefferson police, to a verbal dispute between a man and woman in a vehicle.
•theft by taking on Athens Hwy. where a woman said she did not receive packages that were to be delivered to her address.
•suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where four to five people were reportedly smoking methamphetamine. An officer responded to the address but did not locate anyone.
•death investigation on Rock Forge Rd. where a person was discovered deceased in a bathroom.
•burglary on Athens Hwy. where a business was reportedly entered but no items were missing. The suspect appeared to have accessed the building by opening the door via a “doggy door,” according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on Athens Hwy. where a woman’s wallet was reportedly stolen at a convenience store. The woman said the wallet contained three bank cards, along with social security medicare and medical cards.
•shoplifting on Hwy. 82 South where a man reportedly stole eight quad chairs, three to four lighter fluids, a 30-quart cooler and two eight-pound bags of charcoal placed in front of a store.
