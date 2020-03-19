A man and his mother on Hunter Rd. recently told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies a woman in a vehicle confronted them over money and made threats towards them.
The man said he was walking on the street when the woman pulled up beside him and confronted him about money she claimed he stole from her. The man denied knowledge about the money. The man said a juvenile inside the vehicle spat at and threw rocks at him.
The woman said she left the residence and met the woman. She claimed the woman threatened to kill her family.
The woman was not in the area, but deputies did meet the juvenile who admitted to there being an argument over stolen money, but she denied any physicality or threats.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a man on Meadow Ln. reported a chainsaw and a concrete saw stolen out of his shed. He values the saws at a combined $1,800.
•welfare check on an infant on Hwy. 124. The check was requested by a specialist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta because the child had an appointment on the reporting day. The mother of the child said she overslept and missed the appointment. The deputy saw the child and reportedly said its wounds had healed.
•a man discovered damage to his vehicle on Grandview Dr.
•a woman reported her mailbox damaged on Ellis Banks Rd.
•complaints of vehicles speeding near juveniles on Delaperriere Loop.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 124.
•dispute between a father and son over property on Hwy. 124.
•a couple on Forest Bridge Rd. complained about a vehicle parking in their driveway.
•assisted EMS with a woman complaining of chest pains on Arcade Park St.
•dispute between a man and a couple living with him on Athens Hwy. The man wanted to kick the couple out for not paying rent. The couple claimed they all agreed that the couple would pay to fix their vehicle and then pay rent. The man’s daughter-in-law arrived and said the man was only making a big deal about the rent because he wanted money for drugs.
•a vehicle was left at a gas station on Dry Pond Rd. after striking a fence on Plainview Rd.
•an elderly woman on Riley Rd. complained about her teenage grandson being unruly towards her.
•a woman on Birch Field Dr. said her vehicle was struck while she turned into her neighborhood.
•a man on Summit Chase Dr. complained about his teenage daughter leaving his residence without his knowing. The daughter was found and taken back to the residence.
•a man on Woods Creek Rd. said a herd of cattle entered his backyard and damaged his grass.
•dispute between roommates over property on Holiday Cemetery Rd.
•a woman at the Jackson County Courthouse claimed her daughter’s landlord threatened her and said other rude things about her and her family while leaving the courthouse. The landlord wasn’t at the courthouse, but others in the area confirmed the woman’s account.
•reports of a West Jackson Middle School student allegedly making threats towards other students.
•a man on Potters House Rd. disputed with workers at the facility who removed him from their program.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 15.
•a woman on Hunter Rd. said her dogs were barking and she noticed her son’s camper door open. A deputy cleared the camper and didn’t find anything messed with or stolen.
•a woman said a driver threw an item at her vehicle on I-85.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident involving a county vehicle on Landfill Dr.
•a man on Harris Ln. complained about another man sending him unwanted text messages.
•assisted EMS with a possible overdose on Commerce Rd. A man was nearly passed out but was breathing and communicating. He told officers he hadn’t taken any drugs, he was just intoxicated.
•motorcycle accident with a pothole on I-85. The impact of hitting the hole caused the motorcycle tire to bend and become unable to hold air.
•a driver on Hwy. 11 said a tire fell off a trailer and struck the front of his vehicle.
•unfounded reports of a postal vehicle parked on the side of Hwy. 129 with the driver slumped over at the wheel.
•verbal dispute between a father and son on Hwy. 124.
•complaints of a tow truck parked outside a warehouse parking lot on Valentine Industrial Blvd.
