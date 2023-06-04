An alligator has been spotted in the Jackson Parkway area in the City of Jefferson.
"This should go without saying, but DO NOT approach alligators," the city said in a social medial post. "According to the National Wildlife Federation, American Alligators can be found in the wetlands of the U.S. Southeast, as far north as North Carolina and as far west as Eastern Texas. These reptiles are usually found in slow-moving freshwater rivers, and inhabit swamps, marshes, and lakes.
