A Jackson County Jail inmate was recently involved in an altercation with a number of officers.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report, deputies heard banging coming from the man's cell. When deputies attempted to move him to a padded cell, the man reportedly refused to listen to commands.
He continued resisting and one deputy attempted twice to use a taser on him. During the first attempt, the man pulled away and the taser wouldn't connect. During the second attempt, the man reportedly pulled the deputy's arm around his body and grabbed his taser, gaining control of the device.
A number of other officers assisted in getting the man detained. A taser was used twice more to allow the officers to gain control of the man.
He was placed in a wrap.
According to the report, the man had admitted to using methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.