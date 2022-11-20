The Jefferson Police Department recently responded to a report about an angry customer at a fast-food restaurant on Hwy. 129 N.
The customer reportedly said his drink tasted like soda water. He then threw it through the drive-thru window while a new drink was being made.
He also proceeded to yell and argue back and forth with an employee. Before he drove away, he reportedly said that he would put a bullet in the employee’s head.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- accident on Lee St. where a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. One driver reported back pain, but he said he would transport himself to the hospital to be evaluated further.
- accident on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle struck another vehicle when making a U-turn. One driver reported injuries and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
- accident on Winder Hwy. and Hwy. 124 where two vehicles collided in a roundabout, causing injuries to one driver.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 129 S where a man hit a deer. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for a leg and hand injury.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 129 where a woman hit a deer, causing functional damage to her vehicle.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 82 where a man hit a deer, causing minor front damage to his vehicle.
- information on Hickory Hills where a man was sitting on the couch with a bolt action hunting-style rifle under his chin and his finger on the trigger. He agreed to be transported to the hospital for mental evaluation.
- hit and run-failure to stop and render aid on Logistics Center Pkwy. where a woman said that someone had struck the front driver-side bumper and headlight on her vehicle.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man found methamphetamine inside of an old car he was cleaning out in his shop.
- traffic violation/complaint on Hwy. 129 S and Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested for driving on a suspended license.
- dispute on Concord Rd. where a mother, daughter and daughter’s friend had an argument.
- juvenile complaint on Concord Rd. where a woman said that her two juvenile children ran away and left in a vehicle. They were OK.
- hit and run-failure to stop and render aid on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported damage to the front and back passenger side of his vehicle.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested with a warrant out of the Winder Police Department.
- driving while license suspended on Damon Gause Bypass and Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
- vandalism on Railroad Ave. where a church development was vandalized with pentagrams and writing. Previous issues included fire extinguishers being sprayed and broken windows.
- information on Fountainhead Dr. where a man received a threatening email related to a political debate.
- information on Fairfield Dr. where a man said that his daughter’s ex-boyfriend had continued to contact her against her wishes.
- too fast for conditions; window tint violation; and failure to obey police/peace officer directing traffic on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was cited after not following officers’ instructions to stop.
- miscellaneous report on Jett Roberts Rd. where a juvenile reported that her father had struck her in the face with an open hand during a conversation.
- information on Grand Oak Dr. where a woman reported harassing messages; a black truck outside her residence; and items hitting her windows.
- wanted person located on Academy Church Rd. where a man was arrested with a warrant out of Habersham County (Baldwin City Police).
- information on Hoschton St. where a woman said that another woman was threatening and harassing her in the parent pickup line. There was also a follow-up incident where an officer told the other woman to stay away from her.
- information on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman reported that the right side of her vehicle was damaged.
- battery-family violence on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a husband and wife had an altercation.
- domestic dispute on Redhead Ln. where a woman reported that her husband tackled her to the ground; bent her hand backwards; and grabbed her phone from her hand.
- information on Sycamore St. where a woman received multiple calls from a person who said to send various amounts of money, or they would kill her. She attempted to write a few checks of various amounts for $2,000 to $7,000 and mail them to an unknown address, but none of the checks cleared.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass and Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested with a warrant out of Clarke County.
- criminal trespass on Brakeman Cir. where a woman was concerned that a man was potentially stalking her.
- miscellaneous report on Red Tail Rd. where two men had an argument about a purchased vehicle.
- found property on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman found a notebook with suspected drugs.
- theft by taking on Academy Woods Dr. where a woman reported that someone stole the Apple Watch she ordered. She found a package that contained the watch box, wrapper and a box cutter.
- information on Athens St. where a woman reported that her tag was missing.
- miscellaneous report on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was transported to NGMC-Braselton for evaluation after she fell and became unconscious from consuming a large amount of alcohol.
- disorderly conduct on I-85 S where a man jumped out of a vehicle; tried to pull the keys out of the ignition while the driver was trying to get him to stop; and pulled on the steering wheel, trying to make the car wreck.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported that her brother had taken her child and his child from the flea market and hadn’t returned. The children were found and were OK.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass and Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested with a warrant out of the Monroe Police Department.
- forgery-first degree on North Public Square where a person purchased frozen yogurt with a counterfeit $100 bill.
- possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; no insurance; and suspended license plate on Damon Gause Bypass and Hwy. 11 where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
- information on Mahaffey St. where a woman reported that someone put sugar in her gas tank.
- forgery-third degree on N. Public Square where a woman reported that she mailed a check for $628, but when it cleared it had been altered to $16,281 and deposited at the bank without any endorsement on the back.
- simple battery-domestic violence on Hwy. 129 N where a man said that his son hit him in the head, knocking his hat off.
- theft by taking on Athens St. where a man reported that a Crimson Tide flower arrangement and figurines were stolen from his father’s grave.
- disorderly conduct on Old Pendergrass Dr. where an employee threatened someone with a box cutter and started cutting himself with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.