Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning. High 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.