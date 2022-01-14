Jackson County authorities were recently called for a report of a passenger pointing a gun at a man. This is the third incident of a person brandishing a firearm on the roadway in recent weeks.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Winder Hwy. on Jan. 8 after a man reported a dark red Chevrolet SUV was tailgating him. The driver said he brake-checked the vehicle, but the vehicle passed him on a double yellow line and a passenger pulled a gun on him.
Two similar incidents were reported on Jan. 6, one involving a blue Lexus SUV on Brockton Rd. and the other involving a semi-trailer on I-85.
MAN REPORTS BULLET IN SOUTH JACKSON HOME
In another recent incident, the JCSO was called for a damage to property report on Cane Creek Rd. A man said he saw broken glass in his residence, along with what appeared to be a bullet on the carpet. A window was broken during the incident.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
JEFFERSON
- damage to a vehicle on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle was hit and damaged in a parking lot.
- dispute on Gilbert Rd. where two women argued and one of them said the incident turned physical.
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a vehicle ran into a ditch.
- noise complaint on Hardin Terrace Cir. where someone reported loud music.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way where juveniles attempted to go to a birthday party and called a woman a "b---h."
- information on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman thought her ex-boyfriend was in the yard shooting a firearm, but later said she must have been dreaming.
- information on Simon Peter Rd. where a damaged vehicle was left at a location.
- welfare check and Department of Family and Children Services referral on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported seeing a child locked out of their apartment during cold weather. She said the parents let the child inside when she started recording them.
- theft by taking on Hunters Run where someone took an air conditioning unit.
- missing person on Brockton Oaks Dr. where a woman reported her 13-year-old daughter had left their residence while she was asleep.
- welfare check on Indian River Dr. where deputies attempted to make contact with an elderly woman, but were unsuccessful.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 North where a man said a vehicle ran him off the roadway and he got stuck in a ditch.
- welfare check on Indian River Dr. where officers checked on an elderly woman who had lost her phone.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 North where a man reported someone threw an item out of their vehicle, which struck and damaged his vehicle.
- simple assault-family violence on Clover Mill Rd. where a woman was arrested during a domestic dispute.
- information on Brockton Loop where a woman stopped to help a stray dog.
- information on McKinney Rd. where county code enforcement reported they shut a work site down for multiple infractions, but the crews refused to stop working.
- civil matter on Whitney Rd. where a woman wanted to return items to a friend.
- criminal trespass on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where a man was arrested after breaking a window during a dispute.
- identity fraud on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman was contacted about a job online and they asked her to share her information. Someone later tried to change her address on her Capital One account.
- information at West Jackson Middle School where one student bit another on a school bus.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where one vehicle struck another at a stop sign. One of the drivers gave the other his information and left for work.
- death investigation (non-murder) where a woman with a medical history was found dead.
- theft by taking on Winder Hwy. where a woman said she let a man test drive a vehicle, but he returned later and said it was broken down. A tow truck wasn't able to find the vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle was parked at a vacant residence.
- damage to a vehicle on Lake Vista Dr. where a woman said bricks fell from another vehicle and damaged her vehicle.
- threats on Sycamore St. where a woman reported her father made threats toward her and her boyfriend.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 where officers gave a man a courtesy ride after seeing him walking.
- damage to property on Winder Hwy. where a school bus was damaged.
- unruly juvenile on Palmers Ct. where a woman said her stepson got angry and acted out.
- suspicious activity on Meadowcreek Dr. where a woman reported someone claiming to work for another agency said she didn't show up for jury duty.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; open container; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol where officers arrested a man during a traffic stop. The original call was about a driver who pulled a gun on someone.
COMMERCE
- dispute on Adams Dr. where a man and woman had an argument.
- suspicious activity on I-85 N where a man was walking and officers gave him a courtesy ride.
- agency assist on I-85 South where deputies assisted with a three-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; no license on person; and speeding on I-85 North where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where property was found.
- welfare check on Jefferson Rd. where DFCS requested deputies check on a juvenile and her father.
- suicide threats on South Apple Valley Rd. where a man wanted to go to a mental hospital.
- suspicious activity on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a vehicle was broken down.
- burglary on Ingram Hancock Rd. where someone entered a residence and took firearms and medications.
- theft by taking on Mount Olive Way where a woman said someone took her prescription medications from her residence.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where an administrator wanted to discuss and incident.
- missing person on Old Hoods Mill where a teenager left a home.
- criminal trespass on Old Ridge Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman threw a rock at his truck's windshield.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman said she struck a squirrel with the front of her vehicle, causing damage.
- agency assist on Waterworks Rd. where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where debris damaged a vehicle.
GILLSVILLE
- identity fraud on Buffington Dr. where a woman reported someone tried to take a loan out in her name. Someone also took out a credit card in her name and made $40 in charges.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Pinetree Cir. where a woman reported two dogs had been around her house and a crawlspace vent was moved.
- civil matter on Donahoo Rd. where a man reported his ex-girlfriend took his dog.
- civil matter on Pinetree Cir. where a woman argued with people trying to repossess a shed. She said one of them pushed her, but the repo employees denied that.
- suspicious activity on Newton St. where multiple people went in-and-out of a store's bathroom and may have shoplifted and used drugs.
- theft by taking on Upland Dr. where someone stole power from a rental property.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a brother and sister argued.
- information on Unity Church Cir. where a man reported someone was prowling and breaking into cars.
- custody dispute on Hillside Way.
- welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where officers attempted to check on a man. He appeared OK, but the residents were uncooperative. The man later retrieved a firearm and held it by his side. Officers left the scene.
- information on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said another man drives by his house with loud exhaust during the day and night.
- dispute on Marlow Cir. where a man reported a family member was throwing items, yelling and causing an altercation. He'd also made a comment about killing himself, but he denied wanting to harm himself when deputies asked.
NICHOLSON
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- welfare check on Chandler Bridge Rd. where deputies attempted to make contact with a woman, but were unsuccessful.
- threats on McClain Ln. where a woman reported a juvenile threatened her son.
- driving without a license on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a vehicle without insurance was towed.
- civil matter on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a man wanted to retrieve his belongings from a residence.
- driving without a license on Brockton Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- adult protective services referral on Deerbrook Dr. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He had reportedly driven that day, but wasn't supposed to because of his dementia. He also said he had fallen and injured himself.
- dispute on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man and woman argued and the incident may have turned physical.
- dispute on Cedar Dr. where a man and woman had a dispute.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle tailgated her and turned on blue and red lights. The vehicle ultimately went around her and sped away.
- criminal trespass on Shilo Rd. where a woman said people wouldn't let her leave a residence or retrieve her belongings. She was ultimately able to get her things and was given a criminal trespass warning.
- information on Z. Williams Rd. where a man reported a vehicle speeds up and down the roadway.
- runaway juvenile on Summer Ln. where a woman reported a missing 17-year-old girl.
- juvenile issue on Kesler Rd. where family members reported a juvenile was throwing things and yelling.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Periwinkle Way where a woman thought her estranged husband was on her property despite a temporary protection order.
- welfare check on Sosbee Rd. where the Department of Family and Children Services asked deputies to check on a young child. The child appeared OK.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a patrol car windshield was damaged.
- 911 hangup on Starbuck Pkwy. where a woman reported people argued during a party.
- information at North Jackson Elementary School where an administrator reported a student made concerning statements.
- terroristic threats and acts on Independence Ave. where a man reportedly threatened to kill multiple people.
- identity fraud on Periwinkle Way where a woman said her ex-husband applied for a credit card using her information.
- agency assist on Spirit Lake Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after having a seizure. She had a weak pulse and wasn't responding.
- dispute on Lanier Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend came to get his belongings.
SOUTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Bear Creek Ln. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- simple assault on Moore Rd. where a man was arrested during a domestic dispute.
- hit and run on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man said another vehicle struck his, causing minor damage, but the other driver didn't stop.
- suspicious activity on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man reported seeing people on his property via a camera system. He'd recently had items go missing from the property.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where deputies spoke with a bus driver who witnessed a domestic dispute involving a student.
WEST JACKSON
•animal complaint on Legendary Dr. where a woman said her neighbors allow chickens to roam free and damage surrounding property. The woman said she asked the owners multiple times to resolve the issue but was told to “just shoot the animals” because they could not catch them, according to the incident report.
•theft on Grand Brighton View where a woman said her car was stolen via tow truck from her driveway. The woman said the incident was captured on a neighbor’s ring camera. The responding deputy told the woman to check with her financier to make sure the vehicle wasn’t being repossessed.
•damage to property on Pocket Rd. where a woman said she suspected a Fedex driver of running over and killing her dog. The driver later admitted to backing over the dog, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where residents said a woman came to their door and refused to leave. A deputy later found the woman in the complaints’ driveway. According to the incident report, she told the deputy that she wanted to express her appreciation to the residents for their home and its architecture. The woman was instructed by the residents not to return.
•agency assist on Ryans Way where a male was reportedly unresponsive and being administered CPR by his brother until emergency medical services arrived. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a man said a driver struck his vehicle and drove off while he fueled his truck.
•information on Jaxco Junction where an altercation reportedly took occurred in the Jackson County High School gym locker room.
•entering an automobile on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said someone smashed the passenger side window of her vehicle and stole her purse. She said she later received a fraud alert notifying her that someone attempted a $1,009 purchase at a Walmart in Winder.
•suspicious activity on Durham Dr. where a woman said two men claiming to be from Jackson EMC tried to sell her solar panels. The woman was told by Jackson EMC that no employees had visited her residence and the corporation doesn’t send employees to homes to sell solar panels.
•agency assist on Curk Roberts Rd. to a single-vehicle accident involving a fence. Two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•verbal dispute on Allison Way where a man said his wife was drunk and wouldn’t stop arguing with him.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where driver reportedly struck a traffic barrel and drove off. The driver was arrested by Braselton police, according to the incident report.
•threats on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband threatened to kill her at her home in front of her children. The alleged threats were made at a McDonalds and heard by one of the woman’s friends who then informed the woman.
