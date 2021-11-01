A candidate for Arcade City Council reports the theft of his campaign signs.
On Monday, November 1, council candidate Steven Lavender advised an Arcade Police Department officer that he had two campaign signs missing.
Lavender state he placed a sign in front of Beyond Words Church on Arcade Park St. and one at Curry Creek Trading Post and both were missing as of Monday.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•assist Jefferson Police Department officer at Tabo’s Grocery, Lee St., Jefferson, where an employee of Metro PCS was bashing windows out of cars in the parking lot.
•civil matter at a Hidden Oaks Ln. residence, where a woman was requesting to have another female trespassed from the property.
•assist medical unit at Peace Place, Hwy. 82 South, where a female had injured her foot.
•assist Jackson County Animal Control officers at a Hickory Trl. residence, where two dogs were being picked up.
•abandoned vehicle at LEB Trucking, Athens Hwy.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic stop on the Major Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 82 South.
•abandonment of animals at a Hidden Oaks Ln. residence, where two pigs had reportedly been abandoned and appeared to be in distress.
•assist the driver of a semi-truck pulling a mobile home who was stuck in the mud on Hwy. 129 North at B. Whitfield Rd.
•battery at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported his daughter had been choked by another person at the residence.
•expired registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd., where a cow was on the side of the roadway.
•traffic stop on Arcade Park St. at Hwy. 129 North.
•criminal trespass at a White Oak Trl. residence, where four juveniles with a Pit Bull where on the complainant’s property with the Pit Bull running loose. The complainant stated she asked the offenders to leave and take the dog with them and they did. However, she stated the four offenders came back onto her property and ignored her when she asked them a second time to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.