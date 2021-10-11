Arcade city council candidate recently reported the theft of his campaign signs.
Kirby Lavender reported to the Arcade Police Department on Thursday, October 7, that his campaign signs on B. Whitfield Rd. at Hwy. 129 South and on Hwy. 82 South at the Damon Gause Bypass had been taken over the past several weeks.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•animal complaint on Athens Hwy., where a man had multiple chickens running loose in a mobile home park.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Way, where Jackson County EMS requested assistance with a juvenile possibly suffering from a mental health incident. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
•suspicious incident at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy., where a custody exchange was taking place.
•suspicious incident on Birch Ct., where gunshots were heard.
•custody dispute at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy., where a man did not show up to exchange custody of his kids.
•theft by receiving stolen property and suicide threat/attempt at a Trotters Trace residence, where a woman threatening to harm herself was in possession of a gun confirmed stolen out of Forsyth County.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported his two roommates, a male and female, were fighting. It was later determined the initial male complainant had struck the other man in the forehead.
•harassing communications at a River Meadows Dr. residence, where a woman, in a long-time dispute with her neighbor, reported her neighbor had allowed her dog to come onto the complainant’s property.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at B. Whitfield Rd.
•no insurance and suspended registration on Hwy. 129 North at Rock Forge Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Damon Gause Bypass at Athens Hwy.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 82 North.
•assist motorist delivering packages who was stuck in the mud at a Lake St. residence.
•remove a barrel from the roadway on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 82 South.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., where a man reported hearing four gunshots and then seeing two vehicles pass by at slow speeds.
•animal control issue on Trotters Ridge Rd., where a man reported a German Shepherd was running loose and attacking his cats.
•burglary at a Rock Forge Ct. residence, where a man who had been away from his residence for several months reported numerous items had been stolen from both inside and outside of his residence.
•assist motorist with a dead battery at Bulldog Package on Athens Hwy.
