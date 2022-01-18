A mobile home in Arcade was destroyed in a recent fire.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called to the fire report on Trotters Ridge Rd.
Arcade Fire Department personnel said the fire started in the laundry room and was possibly electrical. But due to the amount of damage, the exact cause couldn’t be determined.
No one was at home at the time of the fire.
Homeowners said the mobile home was over 30 years old and there had been wiring issues with the residence in the past.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD were:
•hit and run on Athens Hwy. where someone sideswiped a vehicle.
•suspicious incident on Parr St. where a tree fell on power lines.
•civil matter on Trotters Ridge Rd. where a patio umbrella blew from a neighboring residence and struck two vehicles.
•ungovernable child on N. Trotters Way where a juvenile yelled and screamed. The juvenile apologized and went to bed.
•criminal trespass on Swann Rd. where a woman was arrested after refusing to leave a residence and breaking a window. The woman had bought a vehicle from the residents of the home and wanted a refund.
•welfare check on Rock Forge Rd. where officers attempted to check on a man who threatened to “blow up” a facility in Oakwood.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ct. where someone reported people were leaving an abandoned residence.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 82 where a cow was found.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a gate was open.
•suspicious incident on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman thought someone might have been in her yard.
•suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a driver was cited during a traffic stop.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with intent to conceal on Hwy. 129 where a driver was cited during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.