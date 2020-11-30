The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•suspicious incident at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, where the door to the fellowship hall was found unsecured.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North, that was towed after five days of being abandoned.
•motorist assist on Peppers St.
•use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 129 South at Hwy. 82 South, where a multiple-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 82 South, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious incident on Park St., where the door to a church was found partially open.
•harassing communications at a Rock Forge Ln. residence, where a woman reported her daughter had received harassing text messages from an unknown person.
•criminal attempt to commit a felony at a Wyatt St. residence, where the complainants reported someone had tried to enter the residence by striking the door know and dead-bolt lock.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 where a vehicle was overheating.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North.
•possession of amphetamine and warrant served at Arcade Food Mart, Athens Hwy., where the complainant had reported a possible drug deal had taken place in the parking lot.
•theft by taking at a Hwy. 82 South residence, where a man reported his motorcycle had been stolen from this residence where he had been allowed to store it.
•simple battery at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where an altercation was reported between two females and a male.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at Bulldawg Mobile Home Park, Athens Hwy., where a man reported his daughter had been punched in the face by her husband.
•suspicious incident at a Hwy. 82 South residence, where a woman reported she was contacted via Facebook by a female trying to get her to play cash app games.
•suspicious incident at a White Oak Trl. residence, where the complainant reported a juvenile male was sitting on the ground across the road from the residence and had been there for 2-3 hours.
•aggravated assault and criminal trespass at a Grace Dr. residence, where two women were reportedly “hollering and cursing” at each other and one had attempted to stab the other with a knife.
•suspicious incident at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where the complainant reported she heard screaming coming from a residence and she believed the man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute.
•lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a wallet was found on the side of the highway.
•assist medical unit at a Rock Forge Rd. residence.
•theft by taking at a BN. Whitfield Rd. residence, where a man reported the theft of a bicycle from his front porch.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South.
•custody dispute at a Swann Rd. residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband had not returned their children from visitation at the specified time.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and tags: removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•welfare check at a Trotters Ridge residence.
•burglary at a Sandy Lane Ct. residence, where a man reported items missing from inside his storage building.
•animal complaint at a Hightower Trl. residence, where a man reported being chased by a dog that was running loose and on his property.
•noise complaint at a Hwy. 82 South residence.
