On Tuesday, September 28, as an Arcade Police Department officer was checking the Arcade Community Church, her found a man lying on the rear deck of the Sunday school trailer, behind the church, asleep.
The man said he got into a verbal dispute with his brother, who told him to leave the residence they shared on Hightower Trl., so he left.
The officer explained that his brother couldn’t just kick him out, that he lives as the residence, too, and has most of his life.
The man was taken back to the residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•suspended registration and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on B. Whitfield Rd. at Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129.
•custody dispute reported to the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy.
•agency assist at a Tanglewood Rd. residence, where a juvenile was picked up and returned to the mother.
•damage to property on Trotters Ridge, where the driver of a Jackson County School System bus backed into a mailbox causing damage to the post. A representative of the JCSS replaced the post.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Ridge, where a woman reported hearing someone in her home and she believed that someone broke into the home.
•expired registration and use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at Athens Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•verbal dispute between and woman and her husband at a Rock Forge Rd. residence.
•assist medical unit at Arcade City Park, Park St., where a female was having seizures and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•criminal trespass at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a woman reported a man got into an argument with her boyfriend and punched him in the face.
•expired registration and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on Hwy. 129 at Athens Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Athens Hwy., where a man reported his neighbor’s Pit Bull attacked and killed one of his chickens.
