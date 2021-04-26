An Arcade man reported his Harley Davidson FLT Anniversary Edition motorcycle stolen on Sunday, April 25.
The complainant said the motorcycle was stolen from under his carport cover at his residence on Rock Forge Ct. He said he knew the motorcycle was at the residence on April 22.
The complainant, who is not at the residence full time, said he believed someone on Rock Forge Ln. may have taken the motorcycle or know who did.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•suspicious incident at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Athens Hwy., where the fellowship hall door was found open.
•criminal trespass at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported his son came to his house while he was at work and destroyed the screen on his juvenile’s daughter’s flat screen TV and a kitchen chair.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 South, where a female reported she had been forced off the road and into the median by the driver of a big truck.
•assist a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Hwy. 129 South with a traffic stop.
•verbal dispute at an Athens Hwy. residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•suspicious incident at a church fellowship hall on Arcade Park St., where the basement door was found unsecured.
•suspicious incident at a vacant residence on Hwy. 82 South, where a truck was located and the door to the residence was open. The occupants of the truck were helping the owner of the property with some remodeling.
•theft by taking at a Swann Rd. residence, where a man reported several items missing from his home after he allowed a female to stay in his home for almost three weeks.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her husband at a Grace Dr. residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 82 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.