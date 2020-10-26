An Arcade man told an Arcade Police Department officer a woman showed up at his house and broke the glass out of his bedroom window.
The man on Sandy Lane Ct. said he believed the woman used a tackle box to break the window, since an old tackle box was found on the ground in front of his window.
He said the woman, who was intoxicated, was “hollering and cursing” at him before she broke the window. The complainant advised the woman took off her panties and threw them on top of his father’s car.
The woman had fled into the woods before the officer arrived, the complainant stated.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD were:
•ungovernable child at a White Oak Trl. residence.
•lost/mislaid property on Athens Hwy., where a motorcycle tag was found.
•burglary at a B. Whitfield Rd. residence, where a man reported someone had forced entry to an outbuilding and stole a four-wheeler and a dirt bike. The four-wheeler was later found on the property.
•warrant served at the Speedway Convenience Store, Jefferson.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•failure to obey a traffic control device and driving with a suspended driver’s license on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist at a Rock Forge Rd. residence.
•motorist assist on Damon Gause Bypass at Ethridge Rd.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers at Arcade Food Mart, Athens Hwy.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Congregational Holiness Church on Hwy. 82 South, where a man was found lying in the pasture next to the church. The man advised he laid down to sleep and was on his way to Athens. He was given a courtesy ride to a convenience store at Whitehead Rd. and Hwy. 129 in Athens.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., where a couple reported their vehicle had been struck while parked at this location with a flat tire.
•illegal dumping at LEB Trucking Company, Athens Hwy., where a man reported his cameras captured a man in a red truck dumping a dead deer carcus at a building on a driveway near the trucking company.
•cruelty to animals at a Swann Rd. residence, where a woman reported cows in a pasture that “were too skinny” and a cow that had been laying in the same spot for several days.
•suspicious incident at a Rock Forge Ct. residence, where a woman reported receiving a fraudulent $3,500 cashier’s check.
•custody dispute at a Trotters Ridge residence.
•animal complaint at a Hightower Trl. residence, where a man reported he heard a gunshot and believed someone shot a Chihuahua.
•agency assist on Athens Hwy.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and tags: altered or improper on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., where a traffics top was conducted.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Hightower Ct. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•agency assist at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where a woman reported her fiancé and her son missing. She said the two were headed to a location in Danielsville, but they never arrived. Here fiancé called later and told her they were on their way back to her residence.
•interstate interference with custody at a Trotter Trace residence, where a woman reported her sister’s roommate had absconded to North Carolina with her children’s children whom the complainant has power of attorney over.
•motorist assistance at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•motorist assistance on Hwy. 129 North at B. Whitfield Rd., where a man’s car ran out of gas.
•civil matter at a Nathaniel Dr. residence.
•disorderly conduct and harassing communications at a Trotters Ridge residence, where a woman reported a man she had lived with for 13 years at another location had come to this residence demanding that a female juvenile get into his vehicle so he could leave with her. The complainant said the man was “hollering and cursing” in front of the juveniles. The complainant said the man told a male witness he would “kick his a$$.”
•altered or improperly displayed tag on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
