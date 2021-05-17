An Arcade man reported he had been assaulted at his residence.
The complainant, on Tuesday, May 11, told an Arcade Police Department officer a man driving a red Saturn chased him around his yard.
He said he had no idea why the man, whom he provided a name for, would chase him like he did.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•abandoned vehicle on Windy Hill Ct.
•assist the driver of a disabled tractor-trailer on Hwy. 29 North.
•open door on the fellowship hall at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Athens Hwy.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North.
•assist motorist with a disabled truck on Hwy. 129.
•stalking and harassing communications on Windy Hill Ct., where a man reported his daughter’s child’s father, who used to live at the residence, calls his daughter on the phone and curses and threatens her and comes to the residence at night, prowls around the house banging on the doors screaming threats, harasses them and refuses to leave.
•verbal dispute between a woman and her husband over income tax money at a Bulldog Mobile Home Park residence, Athens Hwy.
•cruelty to animals at a Hwy. 82 South residence, where a dog was found tied to a tree and a puppy was found tied out on the front porch.
•assist a Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) employee with a welfare check on two juveniles at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 South where a truck ran in a ditch.
•simple assault at a Swann Rd. residence, where a woman reported where a woman reported, during custody exchanges, her son’s father gets in her face and screams at her calling her names and makes her fear for her safety. She said the child’s father’s girlfriend also screamed at her and cursed her in front of the children. She said during one custody exchange the girlfriend followed her to her car and she thought she was going to physically attack her putting her in fear.
•criminal trespass at a Hickory Trl. residence, where a man reported returning to the residence to find the gate open, the lock from the gate on the ground and the front door to the residence open.
•assist motorist changing a tire on Hwy. 129 North.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officer with a traffic stop on a speeding motorcycle driver on the Damon Gause Bypass.
•suspicious incident at a Hwy. 82 South residence, where the front and side doors on a residence where observed standing open.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies with an arrest on Rambler Inn Rd.
•welfare check on a female at an Azalea Dr. residence.
•assist the driver of a semi-tractor with a blown tire on the Damon Gause Bypass.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Congregational Holiness Church, where the door to the fellowship hall was found unlocked.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln., where someone was riding a go-cart in the roadway beside a school bus.
•abandoned vehicle towed from the roadway on Rock Forge Ct.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery at an Oak Park Dr. residence, where a dispute between a woman and man was reported.
•assist motorist with a medical condition on Hwy. 129 South.
•assist motorist who ran into the median on Hwy. 129 South.
•warrant served on a man walking on Hwy. 129 North.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Rolling Hills Dr. where a vehicle struck a car at a residence.
•assist JCSO deputies on Hickory Trl., where a child had run away from home.
•civil matter at a Swann Rd. residence.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., where the driver of a vehicle was asleep behind the wheel with a juvenile female in the vehicle with him. It was determined the man was having mechanical issues with his vehicle and it could not be driven. Both he and his juvenile daughter were given a ride to their home.
•welfare check on a female at a Windy Hill Ct., residence.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Park, Park St., where a vehicle, with the driver’s side door unlocked and the keys in the front driver’s seat, was located parked outside the gate.
•assist JCSO deputy at a Tyra Ln. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. near Hickory Trl., where someone was reportedly shooting fireworks.
