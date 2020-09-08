The theft of a firearm was among the incidents reported recently to the Arcade Police Department.
The Athens Hwy., Jefferson, resident reported someone had stolen his Winchester model 190 .22 caliber long rifle out of his residence sometime between Friday, August 28, and Monday, August 31.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD were:
•driving without a valid driver’s license and expired registration on Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit with a call at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•lost/mislaid property at a White Oak Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he believed someone may have stolen his Boost Mobile cell phone.
•fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and criminal trespass on Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was attempted.
•verbal dispute at a Hightower Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile had reportedly locked the complainant and another juvenile out of a residence.
•failure to obey a traffic control device and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Business Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 129 Bypass.
•missing person at a Carlton Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her brother left to go to work with a friend three days ago and no one had seen or heard from him since.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended and expired registration on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•interference with custody at a Swann Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her children’s father refused to return the kids at the specified time following a visitation.
•suspicious activity at a Shady Lane Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his step-son, who had just recently gotten out of prison, mad threats to come to the residence.
