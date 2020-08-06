The bathrooms at Arcade Park have sustained more damage.
According to an incident report recently filed by Arcade police, the toilet paper dispensers were broken off the walls in the women’s bathroom and the men’s bathroom stalls were locked. The park gate was also reportedly broken.
The damage comes after a similar incident in mid-July when a hand sanitizer dispenser was torn off the wall of the men’s room and the door sign was removed.
Other incidents reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•welfare check on Lake St. where a woman said her husband left their residence and had not returned after four days.
•agency assist on Hickory Trail where an officer responded to a complaint to dogs not being cared for properly. The officer was unable to see the dogs due to a locked gate at the driveway. He was also unable to contact the owner.
•animal control on Trotters Ridge where a pit bull was spotted in the area. The responding officer could not locate the dog.
•agency assist on Ethridge Rd. where a domestic dispute where both parties were separated by a sheriff’s office deputy. Arcade police also assisted a sheriff’s office deputies to a report of shots being fired at the residence.
•suspicious incident on White Oak Trail where a gate was reportedly pulled down.
