Two people were arrested recently by the Arcade Police Department.
They were:
•Shane Bridges, 47, 128 Westmoreland Drive, Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, theft by taking and no proof of insurance. Bridges was arrested during a traffic stop that was initiated due to a stolen license plate.
•Bartolo Soto-Sanchez, 47, 765 Piedmont Road, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to obey a traffic control device. Soto-Sanchez was arrested during a traffic stop after he failed to stop at a red light.
INCIDENTS
During the past week the APD responded to the following incidents:
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her live-in boyfriend.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 S. near Hwy. 82 S. where a Ford Escape was found parked next to the guardrail.
•theft by deception at Arcade Shell, where a woman reported she believed a set of Apple Airpods she purchased from someone via Facebook Marketplace were counterfeit and were broken.
