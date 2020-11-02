Incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•recovered stolen motor vehicle at a Rick Forge Ln. residence, where a vehicle reported stolen out of Barrow County was located.
•assist medical unit and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel at a Hightower Trl. residence, where a seven-year-old female was unresponsive. The female was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
•suspicious incident at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where a woman whose car would start asked for a courtesy ride to Kroger in Jefferson to meet someone.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd.
•animal complaint on Arcade Park St. at Hwy. 129, where a horse was reportedly running loose. However, the horse and rider were located between the Arcade Park and Hwy. 129 North and everything was determined to be OK.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a two-vehicle rear-end accident was reported.
•theft by taking at Peace Place Thrift Store, Hwy. 82 South, where a woman who told officers she had been set out at this location reported someone stole money and a cell phone from her while at this location. She also reported multiple assaults by the offender at locations in Braselton and Hoschton.
•suspicious incident and warrant served at a Rock Forge Ct. residence. A woman reported she came home and found a vehicle with no tag parked in her yard and two females were out with the vehicle attempting to get it to crank.
•debris in the roadway on Jefferson River Rd. where a tree had fallen across the roadway and taken down live power lines.
•failure to report an accident on Hidden Oaks Ln., where a badly damaged Dodge truck was found in some trees on the side of the roadway. It was determined the truck belonged to the man that lived at this location, but the man had left with another person and his wife said he didn’t appear to be injured in the wreck.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Rock Forge Ln. residence. The complainant reported a man came looking for another man that lives at this residence and when he was told the man wasn’t home he repeatedly stated he was “going to kill” the man he was looking for.
