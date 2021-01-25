Arcade Police Department officers were called to Arcade Shell on January 15 when a man was found lying face down in the men’s restroom.
Officers and EMS personnel responded to the store on Athens Hwy. and found the man not breathing, was purple and was bleeding from his mouth.
The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•injure/destroy/tear down a mailbox on Carruth Rd. where a man reported someone struck his mailbox.
•assist motorist at Dollar General on Hwy. 82 South where a woman had locked her keys in her vehicle.
•lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 South at Windy Hill Rd. where a set of keys were found laying in the roadway.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone reported someone riding a four-wheeler with no muffler.
•assist medical unit at a Windy Hill Ct. residence where a man was feeling dizzy and lightheaded. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where a man reported his nephew, who had warrants, was on his way to the Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•expired driver’s license and expired registration on Hwy. 129 South where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at the church on Arcade Park St. where a woman reported the smell of propane gas in the church.
•assist Barrow County Sheriff’s Office personnel with a traffic stop on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd.
•suspicious incident at Bulldog Package on Athens Hwy. where a man reported a vehicle that belonged to a person he had had issues with in the past was parked in the parking lot at this location and had been for some time.
•assist medical unit at a Woodland Hills Dr. residence where a man was found unresponsive. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•lost/mislaid property on Rambler Inn Rd. where a man reported he had lost his Georgia license plate and bracket off his motorcycle.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Windy Hill Rd.
•suspicious incident on Rambler Inn Rd. where a female juvenile in pajamas was walking along the roadway.
•assist medical unit at a Hidden Oaks Ln. residence.
•assist medical unit at a Hightower Ct. residence.
