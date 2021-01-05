Arcade Police Department officers responded Saturday, January 2, to Trotters Ridge Rd. at North Trotters Way when someone reported juveniles were riding four-wheelers in the roadway.
The complainant said the juveniles didn’t have helmets on and they were trespassing on his property.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•damage to property on Stone Rd. where a vehicle was damaged by flying debris coming from a county road department mower.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Hwy. 129 at Ethridge Rd., where a two-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•no insurance and no valid driver’s license on person on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•verbal dispute at a Hwy. 82 South residence between a man and his wife.
•abandoned vehicle towed from Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Way, where a man reported his neighbors were shooting firearms.
•suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
