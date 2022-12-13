Arcade Police Department officers were recently called for a handful of shoplifting reports at a store. Four reports of shoplifting were made at a Hwy. 82 S business.
In one incident, two people took around $34 worth of merchandise. In another report, food items valued at $19 were taken.
In the third incident, a man left the store without paying the full amount for his purchase. And in the fourth report, a man reportedly took gum and another food item.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman reported her teenage daughter was dropped off at a location in Clarke County. The mother planned to pick up the teen.
- lost/mislaid property on Damon Gause Bypass where a man lost his license.
- civil matter on Azalea Dr. where family members had a dispute over a trailer.
- hit and run on Hwy. 82 S where a woman said a vehicle rear-ended hers and the driver left the scene, but let his contact information. No injuries were reported.
- warrant served on Barber Rd. where officers retrieved a person who had a warrant out of Arcade.
- suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 S where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Swan Rd. where a woman reported a car was parked in a driveway. The driver was there for a custody exchange.
- no insurance on B. Whitfield Rd. where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
