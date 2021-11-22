Incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department include:
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 South.
•animal complaint on Sandy Lane Ct., where a man reported a large white turkey was in his yard.
•civil matter at Harper’s Towing, Rock Forge Rd., where a woman reported her two dogs that ran off were reportedly inside the shop of Harper’s Towing.
•agency assist on Bill Wright Rd.
•criminal trespass at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where a woman reported another female, who was intoxicated, was refusing to leave the property.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•death investigation on a man at a Rock Forge Rd. residence.
•criminal trespass at a Swann Rd. residence, where a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend was reported.
•agency assist on B. Whitfield Rd.
•verbal dispute between two brothers at a Carruth Rd. residence.
•fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and expired registration on Hwy. 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•failure to obey a traffic control device, operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.