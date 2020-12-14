A Rock Forge Ct. resident reported a burglary and cruelty to animals to the Arcade Police Department recently.
The man said someone broke into his house, threw stuff about the house, stole several items, including .30-06 rifle ammo, his girlfriend’s wallet containing an assortment of cards and $340 in cash, and drank from two liquor bottles inside the residence. He said someone also entered his storage building and stole several items, including a tool kit and two axes.
The complainant, who raises livestock and game, said he discovered several quail that appeared to have had their necks broken, and some chickens missing.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•operating an unregistered vehicle, no insurance and tags: alteration or improperly displayed on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Hwy. 129 South, where the driver of a vehicle reported his vehicle was sideswiped by the driver of a pickup truck. The complainant stated the other driver did not stop. The complainant’s vehicle received damage to the front passenger side fender, door and mirror.
•operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 North at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at a Rock Forge Ln. residence, where a smoke investigation was requested. It was determined the property owners had a valid burn permit.
