An Arcade resident reported seeing two suspicious persons walking through his back yard.
The resident of Trotters Ridge Rd. reported the incident to the Arcade Police Department and a search was conducted of the area, but no one was located.
The complainant stated all was secure and nothing was missing or messed with at his residence.
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•assist motorist on B. Whitfield Rd., where a church van was disabled.
•abandoned vehicle in the cul-de-sac of Rock Forge Lane.
•criminal trespass at a White Oak Trl. residence, where a gate had reportedly been pulled down.
•verbal dispute and damage to property at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•utility lines down on Hwy. 129 near B. Whitfield Rd.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 North at Arcade Park St..
•suspicious person in a storage building at Bulldawg Mobile Home Park.
•suspicious activity at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where an officer discovered a garage door open and an inside door to the residence unlocked.
•animal complaint at a Rock Forge Ln. residence, where a woman reported a miniature horse running loose on her property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.