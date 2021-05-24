On Tuesday, May 18, a 16-year-old Jefferson River Rd. resident said he returned home from school and his brother and another male were at his residence. He said he suspected the two of doing drugs at the home.
He said when he returned to the residence at around 6 p.m. a Nissan Pathfinder that belonged to his father was missing from the yard.
The complainant’s father, the registered owner of the vehicle, was contacted by phone and he stated no one but the step-father of the juvenile had permission to drive the vehicle and he was out of town working for several weeks.
The complainant said he was told by his brother that the other male at the residence took the Pathfinder and was in possession of it.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•agency assist on Arcade Park St.
•harassing communications at a Swann Rd. residence, where a man reported being harassed by another man for several months.
•no insurance, suspended registration and assist motorist on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd., where a vehicle was “stalled out” in the turning lane.
•welfare check on a male juvenile at a Swann Rd. residence.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA at a Hickory Trl. residence, where a physical domestic dispute between a mother and daughter was reported.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her husband at a Hickory Trl. residence.
