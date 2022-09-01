A store on Ramblers Inn. Rd. recently reported a burglary to the Arcade Police Department.
The owner stated that someone broke into his store sometime between July 31 and August 20.
The entry point was reportedly a small window at the rear of the building where the glass was broken from the outside in and then the bottom pane was raised. The exit point seemed to be the front door of the building.
According to the police report, items stolen included three chainsaws, four rolls of copper wire and numerous tools.
The officer suggested the owner look into an alarm system to aid in the security of the building and remaining items.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the APD include:
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man was sitting by the roadway under a tree on a bicycle and asking women for rides.
- custody dispute on Hidden Oaks Trl. where a woman would not let a juvenile leave with his father.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 S where two woman were “dumpster diving” from a business after its closing time.
- suspicious incident on Segars St. where it was reported that a man was lying on the floor inside of a residence for sale. Officers found food wrappers and an unlocked door but encountered no suspect.
- suicide threat/attempt on Tanglewood Rd. where a man texted someone, saying he wanted to kill himself before driving to an unknown destination in an unknown direction of travel. Officers could not find the vehicle or man. No one answered the phone or door. The man later picked up his cellphone, saying he wasn’t threatening to commit suicide or wanting to harm himself.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported window damage and the prying of a mobile home’s rear door.
- damage to property on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported that someone had backed up into her vehicle. The collision damaged her passenger-side rear, driver-side front fender and front bumper areas. The driver had left the scene after the collision.
- structure fire on Rock Forge Ln. where a grease fire started in a residence, burning a wall and cabinet. The fire was almost extinguished prior to the first responders’ arrival and no one was injured.
- welfare check on Athens Hwy. where a woman could not find her boyfriend after they had a verbal argument. He was later found in the grass asleep, intoxicated, but cooperative.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man on a red scooter was seen looking at a vehicle, photographing a vehicle and attempting to enter the store on-site. He was later located on Danielsville St. where he signed prohibited entry forms and was advised not to return to the store.
- custody dispute on Hwy. 82 S where a woman reported that her grandchildren stay with her frequently, but her granddaughter does not want to go with her mother when she comes to pick them up. There was a later incident involving custody interference at the same location where the woman reportedly became belligerent and did not want the child leaving. The daughter voluntarily left the child with the woman and the officer left the scene, but the woman was warned of possible pending arrest warrants for custody interference.
- suspicious incident on Damon Gause Bypass N and Athens Hwy. where a vehicle with an expired tag was stopped. The driver did not know how the tag got on his vehicle, so the officer removed the tag.
