Shooting scene in Arcade

Authorities were called for a shooting in Arcade Tuesday evening (Feb. 4). The shooting left one man dead.

A woman was arrested Tuesday night (Feb. 4) following a shooting in Arcade that left a man dead.

Arcade Police Department officers were called to the shooting on Athens Hwy. around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 where a man was shot in the chest.

A female suspect, Karen Whisnant, was arrested.

The male victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

The APD and Georgia Bureau of Investigations are still investigating the shooting.

