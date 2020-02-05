A woman was arrested Tuesday night (Feb. 4) following a shooting in Arcade that left a man dead.
Arcade Police Department officers were called to the shooting on Athens Hwy. around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 where a man was shot in the chest.
A female suspect, Karen Whisnant, was arrested.
The male victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The APD and Georgia Bureau of Investigations are still investigating the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.