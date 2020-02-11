A woman from Arcade was charged last week with aggravated assault and felony murder following the shooting of her husband on Feb. 4.
Karen Whisnant, 40, allegedly shot her husband, Michael Shane Whisnant, 41, in the chest at their Athens St. residence in Arcade. Michael Whisnant was pronounced dead at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center that night.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers from the Arcade Police Department and Jefferson Police Department responded to the scene. A Jefferson officer reported seeing Karen Whisnant on top of Michael yelling, "please, don't leave me," when he entered the residence. Karen was holding a towel to Michael's chest, but he had stopped breathing when officers and EMS arrived.
Karen told the JPD officer that Michael had "been beating on her" throughout the day. She said the attacks messed up her teeth and mouth, but the officer reportedly didn't notice any facial injuries.
Karen also said she didn't know the gun was loaded when she pointed it at her husband.
Three children were in the residence during the shooting.
Karen Whisnant is currently in jail being held without bond.
