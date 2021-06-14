An Arcade woman recently reported fraudulent telephone solicitation to the Arcade Police Department.
One Sunday, June 6, the complainant stated she received a call from a man from New York advising her she owed him $500 for a weapon he bought off an online site. She said the man stated he had not received the gun and wanted a refund.
The complainant said she had not done business with the online site in several years.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•suspicious incident on Terry Farm Rd., where a man was parked next to the pasture doing a Zoom meeting.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., where a man was stranded. He was given a ride to Jones Petro just inside Clarke County.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on the Damon Gause Bypass at Ethridge Rd.
•civil matter at a Trotters Ridge Rd. residence, involving a tenant and landlord.
•suspicious incident at Bulldog Package, Athens Hwy., where a man met a female to look at a car she had for sale. The man said the woman “was very odd and suspicious” during the meeting and he was concerned the vehicle might be stolen.
•verbal dispute at a Rock Forge Ln., residence, involving a woman and her two adult sons.
•suspicious incident at LEB Trucking Company, Athens, Hwy., where the front gate was found open.
•assist motorist locked out of her vehicle at Peace Place Thrift Store, Hwy. 82 South.
•code enforcement violations at a Swann Rd. residence.
•warrant served at the Hall County Jail, Gainesville.
•assist tractor-trailer driver on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd.
•assist Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services representative at an Athens Hwy. residence.
•suspicious incident at Bulldog Package, Athens Hwy., where two suspicious people in two vehicles were reportedly meeting in the parking lot.
•illegal burn at a Hightower Trl. residence.
•assist motorist with a disabled truck on the Damon Gause Bypass.
•theft by taking and criminal trespass on Nathaniel Dr., where someone removed a homemade grate used on the spill well of the lake.
•verbal dispute between two men at a Swann Rd. residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Ramblers Inn Rd. at Sterling Lakes Dr., where a traffic accident was reported.
•blue light restrictions on vehicles, operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abandoned vehicle on Terry Farm Rd.
•theft by taking on Windy Hill Ct., where a man reported someone stole a chain saw and two weed eaters from his backyard.
•lost/mislaid property at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., where a man reported his money clip, containing $50 in cash, some bank cards and the password to his bank account, missing.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits, violation of driver’s license restrictions and driver’s license to be examined on demand on Hwy. 129 North at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Hightower Trl. residence.
•assist motorist with a disabled truck on Hwy. 129 at Terry Farm Rd.
•animal complaint on B. Whitfield Rd. at Melvin Phillips Rd., where a cow was in the roadway.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 129 North at Athens Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators with latent print development on a handgun at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy.
•expired registration and operating with a learner’s permit on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at Arcade City Park, Park St., where a couple was sitting inside a vehicle parked outside the fence.
•expired registration and driving while driver’s license is expired on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
