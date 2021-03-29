An Arcade woman reported harassing communications on Tuesday, March 23.
The Old Barn Trl. resident advised the Arcade Police Department that on Saturday, March 20, she received a “vulgar text message” on her cell phone that was sent from an internet account.
It was determined the vulgar message was intended for a male and had a link attached for the recipient to communicate with the sender. It was also determined the message was likely intended for identity theft.
The complainant was advised to not reply, not open the web link, and block the number so she wouldn’t receive any further communications.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•two warrants executed, on the driver and a passenger, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 129 at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was performed.
•identity theft fraud on Athens Hwy., where a man reported his ex-girlfriend stole his phone, hacked into his bank account and took money from the account.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 South, where a domestic dispute was reported between a male and female.
