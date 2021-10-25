Arcade woman reports theft and trespassing incident at her home.
On Thursday, October 21, the complainant told an Arcade Police Department officer that she arrived home from taking her son to court and found her bedroom door had been damaged.
She stated neither the front exterior door nor back exterior door had been forced open. The only damage was to her padlocked bedroom door.
She told officers when her and her son left the residence her son’s girlfriend and another person were inside the residence, but when they returned the two were gone.
The complainant stated she suspected her son’s girlfriend forced the door open.
The complainant said at the time of the report she wasn’t sure if anything had been taken, but her son stated his girlfriend’s headphones had been taken off his mother’s bed.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•assist Arcade Fire Department personnel with a large debris fire in the woods on Ramblers Inn Rd.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, obstructing law enforcement officers and giving a false name, address ort birthdate to a law enforcement officer on Rock Forge Ln., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 129 South.
•suspicious incident at Arcade City Park, Park St., where two females in a vehicle were baked into a parking space.
•warrant executed at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy.
•suspicious incident and expired registration on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•ungovernable child at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•suspicious incident on B. Whitfield Rd. at Hwy. 129 South, where a man was seen lying in a ditch on the side of the road.
•battery at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where a woman reported a dispute with her boyfriend and his uncle.
•failure to obey a traffic control device and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 North, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 82 South.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on the Major Damon Gause Bypass.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 South, where a man was yelling and walking on the roadway and people were honking at him.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of the accident at Arcade Liquor, Athens Hwy., where a man driving a pickup truck struck the building and ripped the outlet box off the outside wall and then fled the scene.
•aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Bulldog Mobile Home Park, Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported his roommate had assaulted him and hit on the head with a rake.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 North.
•aggressive driving on Jefferson River Rd., where a man riding a motorcycle reported the SUV in front of him slammed on the brakes causing him to swerve and pass the vehicle to keep from rear-ending it. The complainant said the SUV driver sped up and tried to force him off the roadway.
•suspicious incident on Oak Hill Dr., where a woman reported her son, whom she has an on-going dispute with, has her car and she was attempting to retrieve it.
•civil matter at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man stated his roommates were doing drugs and he wanted them to be removed from his residence.
