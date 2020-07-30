A woman recently told Arcade police that her PayPal accounted had been compromised with $120 worth of unauthorized purchases made.
She said she received notification of two transaction made on eBay using her card.
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•agency assist on Hidden Oaks Ln. where emergency medical services received a medical alert but no one was at the residence.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where the complainant said a man was reportedly acting confused, having possibly suffered a stroke. The responding officer reported that the man was not confused, however, and answered basic questions.
•no insurance and expired tag on Rock Forge Rd. where a motorist was issued a citation for driving without insurance and given a warning for the expired tag. The motorist said he had already been cited for the expired tag by Arcade police.
•welfare check on Hickory Trail where a complaint said she was concerned for the well-being of her father and adult siblings who were living in a residence without air conditioning or running water. The woman’s father told the responding officer said that “they were OK.” He also said the complainant has been calling the his residence continuously after having asked her not to call.
