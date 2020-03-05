Arcade Police Department officers were recently called to a residence on Rambler Inn Rd. where a man and step-son got into an argument which turned physical.
The man claimed the step-son choked him and threatened to kill him. The step-son said the argument began over a disagreement about how the man treats the step-son’s mother. He said he and the man were pushing each other after getting face-to-face, but he denied choking him or threatening him.
The mother said the step-son didn’t assault or threaten the man and she claimed the man gets aggressive when he’s intoxicated. The officer reported the man was intoxicated at the time. While speaking to the mother, the man reportedly kept interrupting to tell the mother what she saw.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the Arcade PD were:
•Darryl Long, 60, no address given – driving with a suspended license.
•Falon Carew, 34, no address given – warrant service, possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Richard Parker, 37, no address given – warrant service, possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Colt Phillips, 36, no address given – possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Devin Stancil, 27, no address given – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•a woman on Rambler Inn Rd. said a debit card was delivered to her residence that she and her husband did not order.
•vehicle accident with a guardrail on Hwy. 129.
•met a driver sleeping in a vehicle on Seagars St. The officer allowed the man to keep resting.
•assisted EMS on Grace Dr. with a man complaining about stomach pains.
•dispute between a mother and son on Azalea Dr. over the son drinking alcohol.
•a man on Rock Forge Ln. complained about three packages possibly being stolen from his residence.
•a woman on Trotters Tr. said she saw her grandchild playing outside with another juvenile and the other child was playing with an axe unsupervised.
•a woman reported a man missing on Carlton Way. She said she believed he may have went to work, but he hasn’t answered his phone and she thinks he may have pawned it to buy alcohol.
•cleared a vacant residence on Arcade Park St. that had been broken into.
•a juvenile on Hidden Oaks Trl. told his father that his mother’s boyfriend kicked him in the stomach, but he later admitted to officers that he was not kicked. The mother and the boyfriend said the juvenile was acting out because he did not get his way.
•a vehicle reported stolen from Commerce was found on Hunter Rd.
•complaints of a vehicle doing donuts on Swann Rd.
•a woman on Hightower Trl. complained about her juvenile son being mean to her daughter and her daughter’s friend.
•dispute between a man and woman on Hightower Trl. where a woman wanted the man criminally trespassed. The man said he was on the property visiting her son to discuss mechanical issues with a vehicle and the woman yelled at him to leave.
•a vehicle failed to yield on Hwy. 129 leaving Etheridge Rd. and struck another vehicle.
•verbal dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend on Hickory Trl.
•a vehicle struck a trash can on Rock Forge Rd. scattering trash in the street.
•a woman on Rock Forge Ct. complained about a dog getting on her front porch and attacking her son’s dog. When she tried to break up the fight, the dog bit her on the hand.
•assisted EMS on Arcade Park St. with a woman with a severely high fever.
•a woman said a vehicle followed her to her residence on Valley Dr., circled the neighborhood and then left.
•complaints of several vehicles parked at an Athens Hwy. residence. The officer noticed no suspicious vehicles besides vehicles typically parked at the residence.
•a man on Sandy Ln. complained about a man coming to his residence with a baseball bat, asking for his step-son.
•a woman on Athens Hwy. said a man called her to “cuss” at her and hung up.
•assisted EMS on Athens Hwy. with a man complaining about chest pains.
•a man on Athens Hwy. reported his sister missing after she hadn’t responded to his and other family members efforts to contact her. The sister left to go camping with her boyfriend and said she would be gone for several days.
