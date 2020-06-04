A man said he was punched by his employer over an argument over back pay, while the employer claimed self defense in the confrontation.
According to an incident report filed by Jefferson police, the altercation took place recently on Redtail Rd., where the man went to his employer’s residence to collect the money.
The man said an argument ensued and that he was punched as he walked toward the other man. The man’s employer, however, said the man charged at him twice, leading to the blows. He said he pushed the man after the first charge and then punched him in the eye and nose and pushed him up against his truck after the second charge in an attempt to stop the fight.
The man’s right eye was swollen shut and blood was dried on his mustache, according to the incident report. He was attended to by emergency medical services.
OVER $65,000 WORTH OF ROOFING MATERIALS STOLEN
The theft of $65,790 worth of roofing materials was recently reported on Horace Head Rd. from behind a warehouse under construction. According to the incident report, 250 rolls of thermoplastic membrane were taken.
The complainant said four people work on his crew but does not suspect any of them for the theft.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•theft on Epps St. where a man said a customer failed to return a U-Haul truck.
•criminal trespass on Cypress Dr. where a man said the high-speed internet cables at his residence were cut. He also he saw boot prints in the area of the splitter box at his home upon discovering the cut cables.
•information on John B. Brooks Rd. where a woman said an employee punched the mirror on a forklift, cutting his hand after an incident with his girlfriend.
•information on Alexander Ln. where a man said a contractor, hired to do repair work on his pool, yelled profanity at him after he cut ties with the contractor. The contractor also reportedly texted the man eight times while the man spoke to police about the incident.
•domestic dispute on Grand Oak Dr. where a man and a woman, who are divorced but living together, reportedly got into an argument over the man ordering shirts for their children and not telling her. An officer had responded to the residence a day earlier when the woman claimed the man locked her out of her bedroom after an argument. The man denied the allegation.
•theft by taking on Adventure Ave. where a man reported shingles stolen from a job site.
•unauthorized use of financial transaction card on Harris Ln. where a woman reported two unauthorized transactions on her cash app card, totaling $73.
•deceased person on Cypress Dr. where a man found his father laying on the floor unresponsive. The man reportedly had suffered a heart attack in the past and had other medical issues.
•lost or mislaid property on Sumner Way where a woman said she suspects someone stole her mother’s wedding ring.
•information on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man said someone used a fraudulent check, written for $10,500, to purchase a drag car he was selling.
•burglary on Gadwell Cir. where a man returned to his home to find his fireproof safe open with documents scattered over the bedroom floor. He said $2,000 and two passports were taken.
•driving without a license on Dry Pond Rd. where a motorist was cited for the infraction but not arrested due to department policies in response to COVID-19.
•identity fraud on Hog Mountain Rd. where a complainant said someone used her phone and login information for Cash App to rent a vehicle. The vehicle was later located in Walton County. The woman who rented the car said the complainant had purchased the phone for her and given her permission, via a text, to rent the car vehicle.
•possession of marijuana and loitering and prowling on Athens St. where an officer saw a marijuana in the vehicle of a man parked at a business after hours.
•information on Heritage Ave. where a woman and her teenage son got into an argument after she caught him in bed with his girlfriend.
•information at Woodbine Cemetery where a man said dogs have been damaging flowers and other property.
•medical call on Lee Street where a man said he had taken methamphetamine and wanted to harm himself.
•medical call on Oak St. where an officer responded to an overdose in which a man said he took 50 Cyclobenzaprine after feeling depressed. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said she people have accidentally sent money to her Venmo account and asked her to send it back. She said she believed it to be scam.
•dispute on Peachtree Rd. where a woman said her father tried to grab her neck during an argument over her work uniforms. The woman’s father said the argument was over a missing cigarette and that he made no physical contact.
•theft by taking on Gordon St. where a man said a customer stole a trip jar which contained approximately $20 worth of coins.
