A Stockbridge man arrested for disorderly and reckless conduct claimed to have coronavirus and coughed on Jefferson police officers after being taken into custody.
Thomas Donald Grulke, 35, of 445 Lakeshore Dr., Stockbridge, was booked by the Jefferson Police Department on nine counts of reckless conduct, one count of transmitting a false public alarm and one count of disorderly conduct after a drunken altercation with his girlfriend on Jimmy Reynolds Dr.
According to the incident report, Grulke attempted to hang himself with a bungee cord earlier in the day and later got into in the altercation with his girlfriend, pushing her and throwing a beer can at her, which prompted her to call Jefferson police.
Police entered the residence and heard Grulke coughing and gagging, according to the report. After being placed in handcuffs, Grulke continued coughing and told police, “you know there’s a pandemic going around?”
When put in the back of a patrol car, Grulke “kept yelling and cussing,” according to the report, and refused emergency medical service treatment. He then told officers he had coronavirus and for everyone to remain six feet away “as he continually and intentionally coughed in officer’s directions.”
When inspected at the jail, the nurse on duty said Grulke displayed no symptoms of coronavirus.
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•William Michael Bowen, 43, 1350 Pocket Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine; loitering or prowling.
•Jeffery Keith Broome, 45, 97 Russell St., Cleveland — probation violation.
•Jimmy Lamar Carney Sr., 60, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville — obstruction of a law enforcement officer, three counts of probation violation.
•Bruce Lavourgours Gilbert, 50, 55 MLK Jr Drive, Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
•Joseph Michael Smith, 32, 491 W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson — simple battery.
•Darrin Zachary Jackson, 33, 107 Crest View Cir., Carnesville — driving with a suspended license, stop sign/yield sign violation.
•Lu Doh Moo, 34, 822 North Indian Creek Dr., Clarkston — driving with a suspended license, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•Annatacher Victoria Person, 41, 233 Darling Ln., Pendergrass — battery.
•Robert Evan Carter, 20, 1002 Simonton View Ln., Lawrenceville — theft by taking.
•Savannah Jewel Dean, 23, 160 Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson — failure to appear, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Darrell Lamar Mintz, 59, 642 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
•Kenneth Randall Ray, 61, 338 Golden Nuggett Way, Maysville — simple battery.
•Casey Glenn Barbee, 18, 2906 Sumac Dr., Doraville — theft by taking.
•Tommy Lamar Peppers, 30, 86 Park St., Commerce — driving with a suspended license.
ARCADE PD
•Jordan Michelle Dearman, 26, 72 Oak Park Dr., Jefferson — reckless conduct.
JEFFERSON PD
•Scotty Edward Maynard, 28, 879 Commerce Rd., Jefferson — battery, false imprisonment.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Christian James Kirkland, 30, 130 Carriage Station Rd., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), failure to maintain lane, open container violation and safety belt violation.
•Joy Lynn McCollum, 37, 66 Homer St., Maysville — driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run/failure to stop or return to the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Keaton Allen Cole, 26, 181 Ashwood Ln., Braselton — failure to appear.
