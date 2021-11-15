The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Bobby Steve Adkins, 47, 6019 Whispering Pines Rd., Buford, probation violation.
•Chad Thomas Donaldson, 40, 294 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, hold for another agency.
•Nicholas Lee Estell, 25, 36 Fletcher Dr., Nicholson, hold for another agency and probation violations.
•Dylan Drake Funderburk, 31, 4895 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Melissa Ann Leach, 38, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton, criminal trespass, crossing the roadway elsewhere than at a crosswalk, disorderly conduct, Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) of alcohol or drugs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jakob Adonis Peek, 23, 110 Chateau Ct., Apt. 18, Athens, speeding maximum limits 74/55, speedometer violation and hold for another agency.
•Hugh Bartow Pressley, 39, 172 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, probation violation and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Morgan Briana Smith-Shaw, 30, 6007 Augusta Rd., Greenville, S.C., disorderly conduct, loitering or prowling and public indecency.
•James Blake Wingo, 32, 170 Walker Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Nicolas Alvarado, 28, 445 Hollow Ridge Dr., Athens, display of license plate requirement violation, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Colin Shakir Callahan, 19, 300 Stonehenge Way, Athens, theft by deception.
•Madison Leigh Colier, 26, 596 Wehunt Rd., Hoschton, hold for another agency,
•Sheila Louise Ellis, 29, 618 Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, hold for other agencies.
•Benjamin Phillip Ferguson, 59, 6732 Diamond Hill Rd., Gillsville, drugs not in original container, DUI – multiple substances, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified place.
•Erin Elizabeth Gentry, 27, 3524 Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, failure to appear and hold for other agencies.
•Amanda Dawn Kenyon, 40, 1657 Friendship Rd., Hoschton, battery – FVA, failure to appear and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
•David Scott Nagel, 32, 903 Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, sexual battery and stalking.
•Sergio Pedraza-Mejia, 44, 6188 Susan Ln., Doraville, hold for another agency.
•Christopher Lowe Peterson, 18, 514 Spratlin Dr., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and maximum limits 83/55.
•Austin Kent Phillips, 19, 4816 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Kayla Davis Wallace, 33, 1681 Hwy. 82, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Hunter Lee Braedan Woods, 17, 71 Birch Field, Jefferson, cruelty to children.
ARCADE PD
•Brandon James Allman, 37, 450 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, battery – FVA, cruelty to children and probation violation.
•Hubert Ben Martin, 63, 1681 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Keri Leigh Walker, 35, 92 North Alexander St., Buford, hold for another agency.
•Armando Padron, 44, 634 Borders Rd., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, entering or crossing roadway, no proof of insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Sharonda Abbygail Young, 23, 2361 Westmoreland Rd., Cleveland, driving without a valid driver’s license.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Vincent Christopher Darden, 28, 240 Zebulon Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and move over law violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.