The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Matthew Kenneth Berndt, 31, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Jose Luis Espinoza-Garcia, 28, 166 Sarsen Cir., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Christy Lynn Fitzpatrick, 34, 60 S&M Dr., Hull, theft by taking.
•Daniel Gil, 37, 1132 Reece Dr., Hoschton, hold for pardons and parole.
•Matthew Christian Martin, 50, 177 Williams St., Baldwin, contempt of Superior Court.
•Candace Bolton McCrary, 54, 2505 West Broad St., Athens, probation violation.
•Bruce Randall Oliver, 35, 749 Swain Rd., Commerce, aggravated battery, battery and disorderly conduct.
•Justin James Terry, 24, 6338 Iris Dr., Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Zachary Daniel Constant, 21, 900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Roger Lee Daniel, 29, 1308 Ervin Chambers Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Larry Lee Fowler, 41, 262 Elm St., Jefferson, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Teran Bahena Guillermo, 36, 100 Norwood Dr., Apt. 100, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Alejandro Perez-Yerbafrio, 28, 230 Mount Olive Way, Commerce, driving while unlicensed, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana and open container violation.
•Kristin Marie Waldrup, 37, 2360 Tallahassee Rd., Athens, distracted driving law and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•David Kelly Beck, 57, 35 Whitney Pl., Dawsonville, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Dickie Alfred Crowe, 53, 74 Shady Ln., Maysville, failure to appear.
•Kevin Eugene Dilly, 55, 690 Saddle Shoals Dr., Lawrenceville, loitering or prowling.
•Michael Shane Harvey, 46, 1050 Timbermill Run, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Ronald Lee Smith, 52, 551 Sweet Water, Lula, probation violation.
•Jeffrey Kyle Walker, 31, 55 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Dennis Patrick Cole, 65, 364 Still Water Ln., Jefferson, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Erin Nicole Cook, 29, 404 Meadow Vista Ln., Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Andrew Chalen Luurtsema, 39, 29 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, driving without a valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
•Donald Ray Bingham, 67, 1212 Wood Rd., Hoschton, DUI – alcohol, notice of change of address or name, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, speeding 58/55 and hold for another agency.
•Travis Wayne Howe II, 31, 31 Sandy Ln., Jefferson, probation violations and hold for another agency.
•Raymond Carl Forehand, 45, 98 Jims Ln., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Jennifer Lee King, 35, 1097 Old Collins Rd., Hoschton, DUI – refused, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
•Nathan Eugene Biddle, 53, 3034 Forest Brook Rd., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Wesley Ray Childs, 31, 2985 Hearthstone Dr., Cumming, probation violation.
•Richard Scott Kitchens, 44, homeless, criminal damage to property and failure to appear.
•Kevin Dale Whitley, 47, 125 Pine Bluff Rd., Athens, financial transaction card theft and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
ARCADE PD
•Brandon Michael Gollach, 35, 362 Hunter Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency, obstruction of law enforcement officers and removal of or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.
•Ty Jackson Higginbotham, 22, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Issa Rene Lopez, 25, 1621 Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Dalton Riley Roberts, 19, 1212 Ward Rd., Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Paulette Alyce Willis, 49, 119 Towson Ln., Stone Mountain, failure to appear.
•Anthony Robert Young, 54, 6800 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Christian Levi Werner, 19, 294 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
COMMERCE PD
•Rufus Whitfield III, 25, 194 Pine Ave., Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
•Carlos Alexis Cruz, 44, 2720 Oak Valley Ln., Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Brian Berkley Fox, 26, 1320 Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and stop signs and yield signs violations.
•Ryan Bermel Johnson, 43, 1435 Mount Hebron Rd., Hartwell, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Manuel Antonio Marquez, 43, homeless, hold for another agency.
•Capriese Chinell Cunningham, 26, 305 Shadowbrooke Cir., Loganville, hold for another agency and public indecency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Terrence Jeffery Wilbern, 28, 236 Forsyth St., Suite 201, Atlanta, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil).
•Matthew Ryan Yearwood, 32, 455 Sunshine Rd., Toccoa, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by threats or violence and simple assault.
•Tyler Michelle Anderson-Murphy, 18, 3824 Scarborough Dr., Lawrenceville, crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs, defective or no taillight, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (marijuana).
•Rachel Michele Peters, 50, 2195 Hwy. 82, Statham, DUI – alcohol.
•Suzanne Michelle Damons, 40, 111 Elberta Dr., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jarod Xavier Chatham, 20, homeless, driving while driver’s license is suspended and obstructing/impeding traffic.
•Jorge Perez Gomez, 29, 28 Brooklyn Chase, Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license and suspended registration.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Lacey Aurelia Kirk, 36, 630 Old Royston Rd., Danielsville, no insurance and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jerry Ronald Miller, 47, 211 Red Oak Rd., Maysville, DUI, failure to stop for a stop sign and hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident.
•Ashley Nicole Morris, 36, 61 Daffodil Ct., Nicholson, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
