The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Christopher Micheal Bailey, 33, 135 Pointers Ridge Rd., Athens, criminal damage to property.
•Pedro Carreon-Osornia, 52, 49 Pleasant Hill Cir., Talmo, no valid driver’s license.
•Willie Thomas Hanna, 38, 15 Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, probation violations.
•Christopher Blaine Mullins, 49, 157 Beaver Creek Dr., Commerce, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Johnathan Eric Nash, 40, 605 Archer Grove Rd., Athens, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Tevin Devon Rucker, 28, 215 Bennett St., Commerce, giving a false name/date of birth to a law enforcement officer, obstruction, obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation and removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.
•Caleb Jordan Scarbrough, 23, 670 Colbert Grove Church Rd., Danielsville, failue to appear and theft by taking.
•Jerry Wade Waters, 53, 151 Threatt Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Brenton Steven Wilson, 21, 960 Wesley Chapel Rd., Lexington, cruelty to children, simple assault – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Juan Pablo Bermudez-Aguler, 26, 2549 New Haven Dr., Atlanta, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Randall Lamar Cash Sr., 60, 189 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Susan Elizabeth Dudley Collins, 47, 140 Chateau Terrace, Athens, DUI – alcohol and open container violation.
•Zeuntray Shantavius Cook, 33, 189 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and turning movements violation.
•Justin Wayne Lambert, 35, 283 Braselton Farms Dr., Hoschton, harassing phone calls.
•Bobby Gene McDaniel, 58, 277 D. Waters Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Stephen Anthony McDaniel, 41, 277 D. Waters Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Xander James Plott, 17, 6416 Hwy. 124 West, Hoschton, simple battery – FVA.
•Bobbi Sue Segars, 39, 6795 White Walnut Way, Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Jason Lee Segars, 39, 6795 White Walnut Way, Braselton, simple battery – FVA.
•Nicholas Alexander Wheeler, 19, 364 Plantation Dr., Jefferson, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age, DUI – alcohol under the age of 21, open container, reckless driving and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places.
•Christopher Dewey Garrett, 34, 1835 Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, battery – FVA and cruelty to children.
•Bryan Eric Pardue, 34, 1371 West Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Antonio Benjamin Reid, 65, 362 Lexington Heights, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Reginald Jermaine Burns, 41, 95 Cedar Dr., Commerce, battery.
•Denver Ryan Harrison, 31, 1497 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
•John Henry McDonald, 32, 1070 Peach Orchard Rd., Danielsville, child molestation.
•Jesse Walter Moore, 29, 8910 Hwy. 441, Nicholson, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Lashanda Shanta Yearby, 31, 100 Rolling Ridge Dr., Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Kelly Latisha Floyd, 44, 57 Darling Ln., Pendergrass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Miguel Antonio Guzman, 26, 273 Trout Ln., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
ARCADE PD
•Jacqueline Cortes-Sanchez, 27, 2800 Herrington Woods Ct., Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 81/55.
BRASELTON PD
•Lexi Danielle Childress, 30, 6459 Hwy. 53, Braselton, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Heavenly Valencia Cureton, 21, 5317 Hadrian Dr., Durham, N.C., possession of a controlled substance (Ecstasy) and possession of marijuana.
•Jason Michael Downey, 23, 5317 Hadrian Dr., Durham, N.C., speeding 95/70 and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy).
•Aquila Evonda Artis, 22, 1335 Timber Walk Dr., Loganville, driving outside license class, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on s suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and speeding 70/45.
COMMERCE PD
•Eric Kendall Rollins, 48, 2413 Winward Ln., Gainesville, affixing tint to windows or windshields, hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
•Demetrius Andreas Teasley, 25, 459 Winn St., Royston, battery – FVA and violation of a temporary restraining order.
•Timothy Travis Gibson, 43, 646 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Alan William Berry, 52, 265 Hospital Rd., Commerce, battery – FVA.
•Serena Ann Martin, 52, 94 Cedar Dr., Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Kela Michelle Daniels, 60, 200 Rice St., Alto, hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Carlton Alexander Farist, 29, 5165 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•Torey Sha Farist, 30, 5165 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•Juston Cooley, 27, 2016 Nebo Rd., Dallas, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration.
JEFFERSON PD
•Allison Clariza Barrera, 24, 180 Northside Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Justin Thomas Waters, 22, 325 Tellico Rd., Canton, hold for another agency.
•John Javier Restrepo, 28, 2 Woodline Rd., Auburn, hold for another agency, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (THC Oil) and possession of drug-related objects.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Julian Conrad Davenport, 38, 154 Jefferson Ave., Hoschton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, improper tag display and window glazing violation.
•Luis Alberto Dimas-Binzha, 21, 7778 Schomburge Rd., Columbus, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Brianna Lynnette McCauley, 27, 414 North Logan St., Burlington, N.C., possessin of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC High Chew), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Teresa Ann Waddy, 50, 476 Mount Vista Rd., Stone Mountain, hold for another agency.
