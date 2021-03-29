The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Antonio Jamaal Andrews, 22, 317 Pine St., Elberton, driving while driver’s license is suspended, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, possession of marijuana, taillights violation and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Alicia Diane Bailey, 42, 113 Grace Dr., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Tabatha Gail Chinn, 17, 438 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Christian Raul Morales, 25, 1637 Eric Cir., Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Ronald James Pruette Jr., 49, 1462 Dorothy Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Delbert Channie Tucker Jr., 28, 8337 Hwy. 53, Braselton, battery – FVA and criminal trespass – FVA.
•William Harold Griffin, 85, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson, simple assault – FVA.
•Kenneth Lanier Lowe Jr., 26, 1450 South Broad St., Monroe, failure to appear.
•Eric Kendall Rollins, 48, 2413 Winward Ln., Gainesville, no proof of insurance on a motor vehicle.
•Jimmy Horace Whitehead, 55, 1382 West Hancock Ave., Athens, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Amber Perrone Wilson, 34, 8461 Macon Hwy., Athens, failure to appear.
•Brian Daniel Wood, 37, 131 Burnside St., Jonesboro, hold for another agency.
•Damon Wanya Morris, 27, 5019 Ponderosa Farm Rd., Gainesville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
•Murle Ivey, 59, 385 Stonebrook Dr., Auburn, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499.
•Ian Christian Nolan, 50, 343 Raven Ridge, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Calvin Robert-Richard Bryant, 35, 125 Berlin St., Athens, failure to appear.
•Zachary Adam Ebersole, 28, 71 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, aggravated assault.
•Trevor Wayne Johnson, 29, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Dwayne Isaac Ballard, 39, 914 Justin Dr., Winder, homicide by vehicle, reckless conduct, slower drivers must stay in the right lane and stopping, standing or parking outside of business or residence.
•Demonte Rqiquon Clark, 23, 100 Rolling Ridge Dr., Athens, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate and expiration and renewal licenses; reexamination required.
•Jeremy Lee Peck, 41, 15 Brumbalow Rd., Pednergrass, probation violation.
•Perry Josiah Burgess, 22, 509 Geiger Rd., Jefferson, theft by taking.
•Matthew Thomas Gregory, 35, 2928 Hwy. 326, Commerce, probation violations.
•Timothy Tyler Odillion, 25, 88 Rogers Mill Rd., Danielsville, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Sarah Melody Dean Smith, 40, 1530 Bond Ave., Canon, probation violation.
•Dana Camille Cook, 21, 519 Simonton Oak Ln., Lawrenceville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 100/70.
•Jordan Leigh Bennett, 28, 1192 Chester Way, Hoschton, battery – FVA.
•Donald Bruce Carter, 54, 130 Nowhere Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•Mark Anthony Desousa, 17, 200 Lavista Rd., Jefferson, battery – FVA.
•Larry Clifford Marshall, 49, 1005 Hidden Hamlet Ct., Hoschton, theft by taking.
•Kale Eugene Ramey, 19, 749 Brucken Strausse, Helen, probation violation.
•Jaquan Shamarr Thomas, 27, 1367 New Liberty Way, Braselton, probation violation.
•Muhammed Tanko Baba, 58, 164 Blue Grass Dr., Jefferson, driving while unlicensed/expired.
•Delores Amelia Cabrera, 47, 5 Jim Bowman Rd., Cherokee, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
ARCADE PD
•Donald Ray Bingham, 67, 1212 Ward Rd., Hoschton, probation violation.
•Trenton Gage Roberts, 20, 1212 Ward Rd., Hoschton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, hold for another agency, speeding 83/55 and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
BRASELTON PD
•Rudrigo Aaron Evelyn, 23, 837 Deshawn Creek Dr., Lithonia, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, speeding in highway work zone and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 34, 3080 Hwy. 106 South, Madison, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Justin Baber, 29, 675 Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, open container, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substances, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and VGCSA.
•David Bryan Bryant, 53, 59 Harber St., Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements and hold for another agency.
•Leif Lafarra Wright, 31, 331 North Wood Dr., Commerce, simple assault – FVA.
•Cory Monroe Reed, 42, 270 Crestwood Cir., Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding 66/55 and tire requirements violation.
•Thomas Bradley Childs, 23, 1253 Allen Logan Rd., Elberton, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, hold for another agency and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
•Esmeralda Ashlyne Estrada, 19, 228 Troy St., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, hold for another agency and speeding 68/55.
JEFFERSON PD
•Cristin Michelle Griffith, 17, 1217 Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, possession of marijuana.
•Robert Lee Hensley, 49, 361 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, disorderly conduct.
•Lajaren Damitri Wimbush, 34, 3306-C Trent St., Greensboro, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana and speeding 80/55.
•Dalton Riley Roberts, 19, 1212 Ward Rd., Hoschton, speeding 95/55 and reckless driving.
•Ashlyn Nicole Thompson, 20, 174 Centennial Rd., Rutledge, possession of marijuana.
•Michael Jermain Thompson, 32, 6204 Crooked Creek Dr., Rex, aggravated assault, battery, hold for another agency and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Kirk William Garrison, 30, 530 Oglethorpe Ave., H8, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and operation of a motor vehicle without current registration.
•Ollie Austin Edward Mathis, 20, 3511 Luther Adams Rd., Monroe, DUI – drugs.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Kelly Jennifer Blackwell, 50, 476 Brock Rd., Athens, DUI – drugs, notice of change of address or name and speeding 72/55.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY
•Bradley Keith Loden, 52, Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no operating authority, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles and use of a license plate for the purpose of concealing or misrepresenting the identity of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.